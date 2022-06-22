ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

Arkansas capital murder suspect dead following Robertson County chase, self-inflicted gunshot

By Adrienne DeMoss, Clay Falls
KWTX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A capital murder suspect from Arkansas that led Franklin police on a high-speed chase is dead after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Franklin Police Department. Police say the suspect had been in critical condition since Wednesday before passing. Franklin...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Man arrested after chasing, shooting at truck in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Sunday June 26, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles. When they arrived, they located a white Lincoln town car that was involved in an accident with another vehicle on 65th Street and Patterson. Officers spoke...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Robertson County, TX
City
Franklin, TX
City
Hearne, TX
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Bryan, TX
US News and World Report

Man Fatally Shot by Police After Domestic Disturbance Call

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police following a domestic disturbance in a North Little Rock home, authorities said Sunday. North Little Rock police say they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call with a weapon around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. At the home,...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KWTX

Overnight fire rekindles, destroys house

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Waco responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of N. 22nd Street twice overnight. According to firefighters, it first began around midnight. It’s unknown how many people were inside the house at that time, but we’re told they all made it out,...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Franklin Police
THV11

North Little Rock police search for missing teen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teen. 16-year- old Karashiana Allen ran away from her home near downtown North Little Rock just before noon on Sunday. According to reports she was said...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KWTX

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Temple woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Authorities late Monday lifted the Silver Alert for missing Temple woman Maria Vallejo. The Temple Police Department said in a Facebook post Vallejo had been located and is safe. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Police in Temple are looking for Maria Vallejo, 82, a missing woman believed to...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Waco Police warn residents about increase in thefts of catalytic converters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite a new law making it harder to sell catalytic converters, Waco Police report they’re still vanishing from local vehicles. Waco Police said catalytic converter thieves are specifically targeting Toyota Tundras. Police say criminals ripped off converters from three Toyota Tundra’s last Thursday. J.D....
WACO, TX
swark.today

Capital Murder Charge Filed In Perry County Jail Shooting

JUNE 23, 2022 A criminal charge of capital murder was filed late today against Roderick Deshawn Lewis, 37, of North Little Rock. Lewis was being booked into the Perry County Jail at Perryville last night on drug and paraphernalia charges when he is alleged to have shot detention officer Jeremiah Story. The gun reportedly used by Lewis was one he possessed when he arrived at the jail in the custody of local sheriff’s deputies.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrest For Aggravated Kidnapping And Armed Robbery And College Station Police Arrests For Check Forgery And Criminal Trespassing

A College Station woman has been in jail since Tuesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and armed robbery that took place more than four months ago. 18 year old Emily Sustaita is one of three people College Station police identify as participating in what she told officers according to arrest reports of an “ill formed” plan that “did not go to how it was supposed to.” The victim said the suspects were taking him to east of Conroe to pick up a car that he had purchased. Sustaita, who was driving, told officers that the victim was supposed to be strangled until he became unconscious. Then they would drive back to Bryan where they would use the victim’s keys to get into his apartment and take a large sum of money. Instead, the victim fought back, the suspects returned to Bryan, and victim got away. As of Friday evening, Sustaita remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy