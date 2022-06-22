Arkansas capital murder suspect dead following Robertson County chase, self-inflicted gunshot
By Adrienne DeMoss, Clay Falls
KWTX
6 days ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A capital murder suspect from Arkansas that led Franklin police on a high-speed chase is dead after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Franklin Police Department. Police say the suspect had been in critical condition since Wednesday before passing. Franklin...
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — An Arkansas mother is seeking justice in the death of her oldest son who was killed in Pine Bluff. Katrina Roberts told KATV the process to accomplish the justice their family deserves has been more difficult than she could've imagined. Roberts said it's been nearly...
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat-related. Lillard, 85, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 6. Deputies said the elderly man...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Sunday June 26, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles. When they arrived, they located a white Lincoln town car that was involved in an accident with another vehicle on 65th Street and Patterson. Officers spoke...
The North Little Rock man facing capital murder charges in the shooting that killed a Perry County jailer has been convicted of the same crime before, according to Kark news. Court records reveal Roderick Lewis, 37, started having run-ins with law enforcement in 2000, when he was just 15. Lewis...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police following a domestic disturbance in a North Little Rock home, authorities said Sunday. North Little Rock police say they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call with a weapon around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. At the home,...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Waco responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of N. 22nd Street twice overnight. According to firefighters, it first began around midnight. It’s unknown how many people were inside the house at that time, but we’re told they all made it out,...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tyler Sherrod Clay, a Hewitt man at the center of a murder-for-hire scheme, on Monday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a plea agreement that will likely set him free. In December 2018, a jury convicted Clay of hiring Keith Spratt to kill Joshua Ladale...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teen. 16-year- old Karashiana Allen ran away from her home near downtown North Little Rock just before noon on Sunday. According to reports she was said...
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Authorities late Monday lifted the Silver Alert for missing Temple woman Maria Vallejo. The Temple Police Department said in a Facebook post Vallejo had been located and is safe. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Police in Temple are looking for Maria Vallejo, 82, a missing woman believed to...
PERRYVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a corrections officer at the Perry County Jail. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, investigators filed a capital murder charge Thursday against Roderick Deshawn Lewis, 37, in the death of the detention officer, 21-year-old Jeremiah Story.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite a new law making it harder to sell catalytic converters, Waco Police report they’re still vanishing from local vehicles. Waco Police said catalytic converter thieves are specifically targeting Toyota Tundras. Police say criminals ripped off converters from three Toyota Tundra’s last Thursday. J.D....
JUNE 23, 2022 A criminal charge of capital murder was filed late today against Roderick Deshawn Lewis, 37, of North Little Rock. Lewis was being booked into the Perry County Jail at Perryville last night on drug and paraphernalia charges when he is alleged to have shot detention officer Jeremiah Story. The gun reportedly used by Lewis was one he possessed when he arrived at the jail in the custody of local sheriff’s deputies.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is reporting a rollover accident involving an 18-wheeler. All westbound lanes are blocked due to the accident. ARDOT said the accident is near Mile Marker 173.9. We will update this article as soon as we know more.
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — Jacksonville police are investigating a high speed chase that involved a capital murder suspect, leaving the suspect in critical condition. According to reports, authorities received a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old Demarcus King Jr. in connection to a homicide that happened in Jacksonville at Johnson Park on March 28.
A College Station woman has been in jail since Tuesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and armed robbery that took place more than four months ago. 18 year old Emily Sustaita is one of three people College Station police identify as participating in what she told officers according to arrest reports of an “ill formed” plan that “did not go to how it was supposed to.” The victim said the suspects were taking him to east of Conroe to pick up a car that he had purchased. Sustaita, who was driving, told officers that the victim was supposed to be strangled until he became unconscious. Then they would drive back to Bryan where they would use the victim’s keys to get into his apartment and take a large sum of money. Instead, the victim fought back, the suspects returned to Bryan, and victim got away. As of Friday evening, Sustaita remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.
