Qualifying for November Elections scheduled for July 20-22.

Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi updated the school board on several subjects during his report at the committee meeting Tuesday. The board had its regular meeting Thursday. Of immediate concern, according to board member Steven Harris, was when CIR (Comprehensive Intervention Required) stipends would be distributed. Director of Finance Lee Waskom said the checks were disbursed Wednesday and would be available to teachers this week depending on their bank’s procedures. The stipends ranged from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on effectiveness data and years taught. The board will spend $510,000 on stipends.

CLOUTIERVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO