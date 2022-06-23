Qualifying for November Elections scheduled for July 20-22.

Cane River National Heritage Area, Inc. (CRNHA) announced the promotion of Amy Lee to Director of Outreach and Engagement on Thursday, June 22. “Amy is an integral member of our team, and in recent years her leadership has contributed to developing and cultivating our regional partnerships. She has also led the creation of new regional tourism products like the GoNatchitoches app, and the No Man’s Land Gas Station Eats Food Trail,” remarked CRNHA Executive Director Rebecca Blankenbaker. Amy will oversee CRNHA’s communication, marketing, engagement, and outreach efforts in her new role.
Comments / 0