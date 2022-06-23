ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Qualifying for November Elections scheduled for July 20-22.

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Fall elections for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Natchitoches Parish School Board Members and municipal elected positions are a long way off (Tuesday, November 8), qualifying...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Times

Civic group seeks answers to modern issues

Civic leader J.W. Scarborough sees an answer to modern issues in one of Natchitoches’ storied institutions. His goal is to restore the Natchitoches Parish Voters and Civic League to the stature it had under the late Ben D. Johnson. Once a kingmaker in local elections, Scarborough envisions the organization...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance

LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Teacher stipends available this week: Board votes to demolish Cloutierville school

Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi updated the school board on several subjects during his report at the committee meeting Tuesday. The board had its regular meeting Thursday. Of immediate concern, according to board member Steven Harris, was when CIR (Comprehensive Intervention Required) stipends would be distributed. Director of Finance Lee Waskom said the checks were disbursed Wednesday and would be available to teachers this week depending on their bank’s procedures. The stipends ranged from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on effectiveness data and years taught. The board will spend $510,000 on stipends.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Get Wild(life) at the Library

The Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL) will be welcoming back Animology as part of this year’s Summer Reading Program (SRP), “Oceans of Possibilities!” You never know what creatures you might meet at this educational wildlife program. The performance at the Northeast Branch in Campti will take place on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 PM. Performances in Natchitoches will be on Thursday, June 30, on the Riverbank Stage at 10 AM and 6 PM, and at the Main Branch at 2 PM.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Cane River National Heritage Area Promotion Announcement

Cane River National Heritage Area, Inc. (CRNHA) announced the promotion of Amy Lee to Director of Outreach and Engagement on Thursday, June 22. “Amy is an integral member of our team, and in recent years her leadership has contributed to developing and cultivating our regional partnerships. She has also led the creation of new regional tourism products like the GoNatchitoches app, and the No Man’s Land Gas Station Eats Food Trail,” remarked CRNHA Executive Director Rebecca Blankenbaker. Amy will oversee CRNHA’s communication, marketing, engagement, and outreach efforts in her new role.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Trail ride organizers commended for safe event

MANSFIELD, La. – Organizers of the Big W trail ride held two weeks ago in Grand Cane are to be commended for holding a safe event, DeSoto Police Jury Administrator Michael Norton said this week. Norton told police jurors during a meeting Tuesday there was only one issue but...
GRAND CANE, LA
KPLC TV

How drought is affecting watermelon season in Louisiana

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
SUGARTOWN, LA
Person
Powhatan
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – June 23, 2022

May 7, 1927 – June 20, 2022. Service: Saturday, June 25 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Iberville. Service: Saturday, June 25 at 1 at First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches. SABINE:. Doyle Jennings. May 26, 1938 – June 21, 2022. Service: Saturday, June 25...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana trooper arrested in Atlanta on DWI, placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DWI charge in Atlanta. Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles, who was assigned to patrol in Troop D, was arrested by Atlanta police after 2 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving in the wrong direction.
ATLANTA, LA
KLTV

Louisiana deputy tracks down Henderson residents to return lost luggage

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana went the extra mile (literally) to help reunite a piece of lost luggage with its owner in Texas. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Benji Phelps noticed a large suitcase in the middle of the road as he was patrolling Interstate 39 north of Natchitoches on Saturday, June 13. After safely securing the luggage, Phelps checked the contents of the suitcase and noticed some medication had a patient’s name on it and originated from a pharmacy in Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
#Election Local#Councilmen Aldermen
KTBS

NPSO cites 2 for dumping trash on roadside

CYPRESS, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress. Bags of trash were found Monday morning by a citizen. It took deputies and two parish inmates nearly two hours Tuesday morning to clean it up. But...
CYPRESS, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Temperatures in Natchitoches hit 100 degrees

With temperatures in Natchitoches reaching 100 degrees on June 22, the heat will persist through the rest of this week into the weekend with maximum temperatures forecast to reach or surpass the 100-degree mark on multiple days. A Heat Advisory is in effect today, June 23, from 11 AM to...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WGNO

171 arrested in multi-parish crime sweep

A joint crime enforcement operation between Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parishes over the last two weekends resulted in the arrest of 171 people, hundreds of charges, and the seizure of a large number of narcotics and illegal weapons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the 5100 block of University Parkway (French Market Express) in reference to a report of gunshots in the area. Upon officer’s arrival, they located Marquis Evans (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches), Daniel Williams (B/M, 23 y.o.a. of Creston), and another individual suffering from gunshot wounds.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man arrested for keeping fiancée chained in bedroom

A Leesville man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly keeping his fiancée chained up inside their bedroom and physically abusing her while accusing her of infidelity. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, was charged with false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery after authorities said the woman escaped the couple’s home and flagged down a passing motorist for help.
LEESVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Suspect out on $500,000 bond involved in Saturday morning shooting

Marquis Evans, 21 of Natchitoches, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a homicide investigation around 2:30 am on June 25. Investigators learned that Daniel Williams, 23 of Creston, and another individual were approached at a gas pump by Evans in the 5100 block of University Parkway (French Market Express).
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Natchitoches gas station

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured a third at a Natchitoches gas station early Saturday morning. Police say officers were called to the French Market Express in the 5100 block of University Parkway around 2:30 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 21-year-old Marquis Evans of Natchitoches and 23-year-old Daniel Williams of Creston, and another unnamed victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

