ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Signing the Music Lyrics at Summertime By George

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Down at Summertime By George the bands are the main act on the stage, but it's hard not to catch yourself watching the sign language interpreters up on the stage too. They've been providing the service for every Summertime By George concert for about the last...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Paramount Announces Fall Schedule

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has released its fall schedule. Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka says this fall features a few popular music groups making a return to St. Cloud. We're going to have the Glenn Miller Orchestra back, they've been at the Paramount before...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Chalk Art Festival Taking Over Sauk Centre This Weekend

A community art project is taking over the streets of Sauk Centre at the end of June. The Chalk in Sauk Art Festival will be taking place June 25th and 26th. This event is being held by Artify Sauk Centre and 501 Art Lab, and will feature chalk art creations along Sinclair lewis Avenue. The public is invited to come out, take in the beautiful artwork, and enjoy food and beverage vendors as well.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Rox and Twins Come Up Short Friday

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both started their weekends off with losses, but each team will get another chance on Saturday. - The Twins dropped the series opener 1-0 to Colorado at Target Field on Friday. Carlos Correa, Ryan Jeffers, and Max Kepler each connected once for the only three hits Minnesota could muster. Connor Joe scored the only run on the day for the Rockies. The Twins fall to 39-33 and Colorado improves to 31-40. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Foley Fun Days Continues

FOLEY -- Foley Fun Days continue this week. Tonight, the fun continues with the Heavenly Hot Rod Show, a family fun night, and a street dance featuring Darling Miss Jane, a cover band from central Minnesota. Wednesday, the activities wrap up with the Grand Parade, called the biggest little parade...
FOLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
1390 Granite City Sports

Perfect Conditions? Will Minnesotans Be Overrun By Grasshoppers This Summer?

Last year you might have seen more grasshoppers than usual during the late summer, and early fall, and there is a chance that we COULD see a repeat of that if the weather stays a certain way. There have already been reports that grasshopper nymphs, aka grasshopper babies, have been seen again this year in Minnesota fields. So will we be overrun by the jumping and flying bugs this year?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Sign Language#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The St Cloud Rotary Club
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS LA

Karen Bass polls ahead of Rick Caruso during LA mayoral election race

Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass again widened her lead over billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, according to new data released, although the pair are still headed for a November runoff.Initial election results from the June 7 vote showed Caruso in the lead, but when the latest tally was released Tuesday afternoon, Bass had 43.14% of the vote, with Caruso at 35.98%. With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.The next vote-counting update is set to be released Friday. According to the Registrar-Recorder's Office, roughly 13,790 ballots countywide still need to be tallied. The results are expected to be completed and certified by July 1.
LOUISIANA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy