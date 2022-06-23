ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Permits Filed for 1751 Park Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed to expand a four-story into an eight-story mixed-use building at 1751 Park Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan. Located between East 121st and East 122nd Streets, the lot is near the 125th Street...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1139 Anderson Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

Permits have been filed to convert a two-story into a four-story residential building at 1139 Anderson Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 166th and West 167th Streets, the lot is near the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Steven Westreich of Westorchard Management is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 76 Varick Street in Hudson Square, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a 27-story mixed-use building at 76 Varick Street in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Also known as Two Hudson Square, the lot is bound by Canal Street to the south, Varick Street to the west, Grand Street to the north, and Sullivan Street and Duarte Square to the east. The 450,380-square-foot building is a joint venture between Taconic Investment Partners and Nuveen.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2136 Matthews Avenue in Pelham Parkway, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 2136 Matthews Avenue in Pelham Parkway, The Bronx. Located between Lydig Avenue and Pelham Parkway South, the lot is near the Morris Park subway station, serviced by the 5 train. Amarjit Singh is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

141 Willoughby Street’s Curtain Wall Nears Completion in Downtown Brooklyn

Curtain wall installation is wrapping up on 141 Willoughby Street, a 24-story commercial building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger with SLCE as the executive architect and developed by Savanna Real Estate, the 400,000-square-foot structure will yield a mix of Class A offices and lower-level retail space, and is engineered to achieve LEED certification. Gilbane Building Company and Savcon are the general contractors, Thornton Tomasetti is the structural engineer, and AKF Group LLC is the MEP engineer of the property, which rises from a trapezoidal plot bound by Willoughby Street to the south, Gold Street to the west, and Flatbush Avenue Extension to the east.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York YIMBY

Sales Launch for 373 Palmetto Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Sales have launched for 373 Palmetto Street, a boutique ground-up condominium development in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Developed by The InHouse Group and designed by Abell Design, the five-story building has eight homes and a common roof deck. Floor plans range from a duplex studio apartment to an expansive two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex with private balcony and rooftop terrace. Pricing ranges from $599,000 to $1.1 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

RXR Contributes $100k To Support Community Teaching Kitchen at 805 East 139th Street in the South Bronx

RXR has pledged to contribute $100,000 dollars toward the construction of a new community kitchen and educational space at 805 East 139th Street in Mott Haven, South Bronx. Led by East Side Housing Settlement, one of the oldest community-based non-profit organizations in The Bronx, the Community Teaching Kitchen will provide on-site training and certification programs for 50 students per year.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

3ELEVEN’s Façade Wraps Up at 601 West 29th Street in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Exterior work is wrapping up on 3ELEVEN, a 60-story residential skyscraper at 601 West 29th Street in Hudson Yards. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Douglaston Development, the 695-foot-tall structure is also known as Tower A in a two-building complex alongside 606 West 30th Street, and will yield 935 units, with 235 designated for affordable housing, as well as 15,000 square feet of retail space. Levine Builders is constructing the Midtown, Manhattan property, which is bound by Eleventh Avenue to the east, West 29th Street to the south, and West 30th Street to the north.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Reveal Waterfront Complex at 219 West 5th Street in Bayonne, New Jersey

The Bayonne Planning Board has granted preliminary approvals for developers to construct a sprawling six-story residential property along the Newark Bay in New Jersey. The development site is located at 219 West 5th Street in Bayonne and comprises a 2.34-acre assemblage of land that once served as a solid waste management site.
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Harlem#Park Avenue#Subway#Urban Construction#Fulton Realty Llc#Nd Architecture Design#Yimby
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 177 Units at Lyra in Hudson Yards

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Lyra, a 52-story skyscraper at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, Manhattan. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects with SLCE as the architect of record, and developed by Rockrose, the structure yields 598 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 177 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $47,966 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Simone Development Group

Simone Healthcare Development Breaks Ground on 63,000-Square-Foot Urgent Care Facility in Centereach, Long Island. Developers and city officials recently celebrated the commencement of construction at 2112 Middle Country Road, the site of a new 63,000-square-foot ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, Long Island. Led by Simone Healthcare Development, an affiliate of Simone Development Companies, and Catholic Health, the project scope includes the conversion of an existing retail store into a multi-specialty practice offering primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, cardiology, neurosciences, and orthopedics, among other services.
CENTEREACH, NY
New York YIMBY

Simone Healthcare Development Breaks Ground on 63,000-Square-Foot Urgent Care Facility in Centereach, Long Island

Developers and city officials recently celebrated the commencement of construction at 2112 Middle Country Road, the site of a new 63,000-square-foot ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, Long Island. Led by Simone Healthcare Development, an affiliate of Simone Development Companies, and Catholic Health, the project scope includes the conversion of an existing retail store into a multi-specialty practice offering primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, cardiology, neurosciences, and orthopedics, among other services.
CENTEREACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy