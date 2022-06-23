Permits Filed for 1751 Park Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

Simone Healthcare Development Breaks Ground on 63,000-Square-Foot Urgent Care Facility in Centereach, Long Island. Developers and city officials recently celebrated the commencement of construction at 2112 Middle Country Road, the site of a new 63,000-square-foot ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, Long Island. Led by Simone Healthcare Development, an affiliate of Simone Development Companies, and Catholic Health, the project scope includes the conversion of an existing retail store into a multi-specialty practice offering primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, cardiology, neurosciences, and orthopedics, among other services.
