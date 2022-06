PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and The Nature Conservancy are advising the public through press release of recent waterbirds (gulls, cormorants, shearwaters, terns, seabirds, shorebirds) found dead along the Rhode Island coast. A relatively small number of seabirds and other waterbirds washing up dead on beaches is normal this time of year, but in the past several weeks multiple locations along the Atlantic Coast, including Rhode Island, have seen higher than usual numbers, the press release states.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO