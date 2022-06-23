ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Bristol County Savings Bank will hold home buyer's seminar June 23

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 2 days ago

TAUNTON, Mass. – Bristol County Savings Bank will hold a free, educational home buyer’s seminar for those thinking about purchasing a house in the future on Thursday, June 23,...

www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Water damage riles condo owners in Plymouth

The need for repairs at two condo complexes in a popular Plymouth development is once again bringing special assessments — and the battles royal that can accompany them— to the forefront of debate in Greater Boston real estate. Those familiar with the Harbor Towers special assessment saga of...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

You-Pick Strawberry season underway at popular Seekonk farm

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — A summertime tradition in New England has officially kicked off at the Four Town Farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts. The You-Pick strawberry event located at 90 George Street, is offered daily to customers, seven days a week. “The strawberry picking season usually starts around June 10th...
SEEKONK, MA
iheart.com

Hiring Handymen, Norton Millwork Company Faces Severe Worker Shortage

NORTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — As a worker shortage sweeps the United States in industries like air travel and retail, one woodworking business in Norton has hit a growth spurt and is finding they're going to have to take matters into their own hands to find some new hands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Government
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Seminar#Homesmart Professionals
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Rep Fiola honors Fall River woman for community work, becoming foster mom to nearly 300 children

A Fall River woman has been recognized for her efforts in the community. At a ceremony outside of Resiliency Preparatory Academy in Fall River, Massachusetts State Representative Carole Fiola presented a citation to Arlene Omosefunmi in recognition of being nominated for the Commonwealth Heroine Award. Every year legislators are invited...
FALL RIVER, MA
rimonthly.com

See the Impact of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses’ Ukrainian Relief Drive

On March 12 of this year, Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses hosted a Relief Drive at their West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro locations in support of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their home country. From local businesses to individuals, the community showed up in droves, donating their time and resources (including 24,000 pounds of food and 166,000 pounds of clothing) in what many local outlets called an unprecedented act of generosity. Watch the video below to witness the inspiring effort that went into the process of cataloging, coordinating and shipping the donations overseas, along with the amazing impact these donations made.
WEST WARWICK, RI
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) SNAP Recipients Can Benefit From Free Produce Through Local Farmers Markets

The farmers’ market season is underway in Fall River and for the third year in a row, those receiving state assistance can take advantage of free fruits and vegetables. Mass in Motion Fall River is working with local farmers and social service agencies in hosting three markets a week across the city from now until the end of October. The markets are being held each Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm outside St. Anne’s Hospital, Wednesdays from 2 pm to 5 pm at Healthfirst Family Care Center and Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm at Cardinal Medeiros Towers.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Valley Breeze

Cumberland reaches extension with waste disposal company

CUMBERLAND – A newly approved four-year extension with refuse and recycling services provider Mega Disposal maintains continuity of good service and gives the town of Cumberland more predictability on budgets over that period of time, according to officials. During a June 15 Town Council meeting, the council authorized Mayor...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

After Fire Victims Outreach to hold fundraiser dinner on Friday

LINCOLN – After Fire Victims Outreach, a non-profit organization that helps families who have lost everything from a house fire, are holding a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, June 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Columbus Club of Lincoln, 171 Jenckes Hill Road. Donation is...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Harris Library announces summer programs

WOONSOCKET – Registration for all children’s and teen’s summer reading programs will be held the week of June 27. Check out the calendar of events online at www.woonsocketlibrary.org to see what is going on for free this summer at the library. The Statewide Rhode Island Summer Reading Program is supported by the R.I. Office of Library and Information Services, with funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
WOONSOCKET, RI
reportertoday.com

Rain Barrel Sale Planned for Seekonk

The Recycling Committee of Seekonk is arranging for a rain barrel sale involving the Great American Rain Barrel Company, similar to the one we ran back in 2019. Full details will be provided in our next publicity release, with the possibility of a reduced price for Seekonk residents.
SEEKONK, MA
Valley Breeze

Food truck nights are back in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Lincoln’s annual outdoor summer food truck and concert series kicked off over the weekend. Hundreds gathered at Chase Farm Park off Great Road on Sat., June 18 for a food truck supper in the park, enjoying free entertainment by Cee Cee and the Riders. Town Administrator...
LINCOLN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police receive LEAD van for harm-reduction response to low-level offenses

“The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has contributed towards the purchase of a new vehicle for the New Bedford police department. On June 21st, a new 2022 Kia Carnival passenger van was put on the road. This van will primarily be used by the department’s LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) team and outreach workers. LEAD is a program launched in May 2018 which focuses on a harm-reduction response to lower-level offenses such as simple drug possession. The intent is to reduce the number of individuals being sent to court or incarcerated and divert them to treatment instead.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Bernon Mills placed on National Register of Historic Places

WOONSOCKET – The Bernon Mills development reached an important milestone last week as the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission and the National Park Services approved the developer’s application to place the entire site on the National Register of Historic Places. In a press release, RIPHC’s Interim...
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy