The House of Representatives voted on a bipartisan basis to pass gun legislation that had already cleared the Senate, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature. Every Democratic member of Congress and 14 Republicans voted on Friday to pass the legislation that the Senate voted on late on Thursday. Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, John Katko of New York, Chris Jacobs of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tony Gonzales of Texas, Fred Upton of Michigan, Steve Chabot of Ohio, David Joyce of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO