KCON has announced its upcoming ‘KCON 2022 US Tour’, a spin-off of their yearly KCON festival. Over the weekend, KCON shared that it would be going on a spin-off tour, following its upcoming three-day KCON LA 2022 event in August. The K-pop music festival is set to go on tour with four “next generation” K-pop groups, namely CRAVITY, LIGHTSUM, STAYC and TO1.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO