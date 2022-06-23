ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorke: We should be investing in counselors

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a proposed bill in the R.I. Statehouse that would require, as of July 1, at least two police officers in each public school. Nothing like your local legislators just slinging it in reaction to world events with a lazy knee-jerk idea that has no credibility and makes no common...

mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Commissioner’s Weekly Memo to Friends of Education. In 2018, a group of students and families filed a lawsuit against the state alleging that our state’s civics education was so lacking that it violated their constitutional rights. A thorough education in our nation’s laws and systems is deeply important...
EDUCATION
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Status of abortion laws in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Glocester Heritage Society sends thanks

The Glocester Heritage Society extends a thank you to the Champlin Foundation for awarding to us a grant upgrading our headquarters located in the Historic 1814 Job Armstrong Store, located at 1181 Main St., Chepachet, and create a walkway to the URI Master Gardeners 1800s era Kitchen Garden. Special thanks...
GLOCESTER, RI
ecori.org

One New Member Named, Another Reappointed to CRMC

PROVIDENCE — The appointment of one new Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) member and the reappointment of another are headed for a vote on the Senate floor. Gov. Dan McKee has named Catherine Robinson Hall, a former Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) staff attorney and coastal policy professor, to replace former chair Jennifer Cervenka, who resigned last year. The governor also reappointed Little Compton resident and retiree Donald T. Gomez, who has served on the body since 2007.
POLITICS
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate state fire academy

BRIDGEWATER – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) leadership presented certificates of completion to 39 graduating recruits at separate ceremonies in Stow and Bridgewater Friday afternoon. Class #BW20 (Bridgewater): Local graduates include:. Firefighter Philip Burt of the Brewster Fire Department. Firefighter Andrew Lovely of...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Valley Breeze

Daily Harvest recalls French Lentil + Leek Crumbles

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Daily Harvest is recalling all French Lentil + Leek Crumbles due to consumer reports of gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues. From April 28 to June 17, 2022, approximately 28,000 units of...
PROVIDENCE, RI

