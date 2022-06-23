ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kentucky chiropractor raising awareness of traumatic brain injuries

By David Williams
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emalee Aldridge, 27, understands a traumatic brain injury can be devastating. About 5 years ago, her brother-in-law was riding a bike when he fell and hit his head on a rock. She said he was rushed to the hospital, fell into a 3-month long coma and had to...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 3

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Safe Haven Baby Boxes on the rise

CINCINNATI — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to ban abortions in Ohio soon after, women not ready for parenthood may look at other options. In Ohio, there's the Safe Haven law enacted in 2001 to help reduce the number of babies abandoned...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Chiropractor#Kentucky#Helmets
Wave 3

Louisville toddler gets vaccine; parents speak on her experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of a Louisville toddler parents spoke on their two-year daughter’s experience getting the BioNTech Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and being a part of the trial. Kids six months and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted the Moderna for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

College health fair addresses health disparities within the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky is on a mission to help people living in neighborhoods surrounding its campuses live longer, healthier lives. Simmons College of Kentucky held a healthy equity fair. The free event included dental and health screening, tests and vaccinations, nutrition education, and more. Health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mingomessenger.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky

Compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
99.5 WKDQ

This Little Winged Invader Needs to Be Run Out of Kentucky

Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
KENTUCKY STATE
blackchronicle.com

3 children, 1 adult shot in northern Kentucky

Multiple individuals have been shot in the northern Kentucky city of Covington on Monday night based on information from native police. Law enforcement blocked off an space in the city after they stated a number of individuals have been shot round 6:45 p.m. native time on Monday. Three kids have been taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was additionally shot.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Great Off-the-Beaten-Path Places to Park Your Motorhome in Kentucky

I love motorhomes. If or when I ever get one, I will move into it. It will be my address. Maybe we'll pull a Nomadland one day and tour the country. Regardless, I am completely enamored of the best gift ever given to the long-distance road warrior. It was just seven years ago that my family was staying with my uncle in Silver City, New Mexico, and I was offered his motorhome as my guest bedroom; they were out of space in the house. I reacted like a little kid.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Poll: Majority of Wisconsinites support abortion

WISCONSIN— New poll data showed the majority of Wisconsinites support abortion legality in most or all cases. The newest Marquette University Law School poll was released Wednesday. The team surveyed more than 800 Wisconsinites from June 14 to 20. The poll has a margin of error of +/-4.3%. More...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky AG on SCOTUS ruling

Kentucky AG issues advisory on state's trigger law, governor calls it 'one of the most extreme in the entire country'. The new law bans abortion except to prevent the death of the mother. It does not include exceptions for victims of incest or other forms of rape.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy