Nikon Coolpix W300 camera lost at sea turns up year later as if nothing happened

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Loosing a piece of camera equipment is never easy and when you throw in the ocean for good measure, you except never to see your loved camera ever again. This was the same tale for Masaki , having lost his Nikon Coolpix W300 when hanging out in the ocean with a bunch of his from college. However, to his surprise, and a whole year later Masaki found his Coolpix W300 in tacked, and low and behold still working and powering on. - what a stroke of luck that is!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cX8NJ_0gJZoTYW00

(Image credit: SRkCCoWbQubsDDu)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xYG6_0gJZoTYW00

(Image credit: SRkCCoWbQubsDDu)

Stating in a recent tweet Masaki found his lost Nikon Coolpix W300 in the ocean one year later, still powering on and working. as you can see from the tweet the ocean tried to claim its new prize for its own, the camera now covered in seaweed, and barnacles - quite frankly looking like it was a lost relic from a by-gone era. Yet, surprisingly still functioning, powering on and displaying an image on the LCD screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VB7Au_0gJZoTYW00

(Image credit: SRkCCoWbQubsDDu)

We know this is a waterproof camera and is designed to be taken in and out of the water, but surviving a whole year in the sea, without letting in any salt-water or moisture and still having battery life! Nikon should get in touch with Masaki and use his images for their next campaign and this story is something else.

On discovering his lost Nikon Masaki said:

"While enjoying and observing the sea creatures while diving, I found an orange object buried in gravel on the seabed at a depth of about 6 meters. The machine wrapped in a silicon case was a digital camera that I once lost."

This is a wonderful story, not only did Masaki manage to find his lost camera on the seabed one year later, but to the shock of everyone it powered on, and was still able to take photos - I mean the odds are incredibly slim, but thankfully this story has a happy ending.

