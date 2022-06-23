ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Took Her Fight For Her Grandson Public. A Hawaii Judge Said She Went Too Far

Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For six years, Deborah Goodwin did everything she could think of to try to foster and then adopt her orphaned grandson. She went before the Family Court on the Big Island, and when that didn’t work, appealed to the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court. In the...

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

