Citing a “senior source” at the club, the Telegraph reports that Chelsea could make “as many as six summer signings” in the next few weeks, with the clear priority being defense, — “good” defenders — just as it’s been all along. There is plenty of “depth in midfield” and there’s certainly “no desperation for an out-and-out striker” following Romelu Lukaku’s (expected) loan exit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO