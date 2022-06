With the cost of energy skyrocketing, it may be necessary for our state government to take drastic, short-term measures to alleviate the economic fallout of high fuel prices. We are living in bizarre and unprecedented times. Between the ongoing fallout of the Covid pandemic, the disruption of food products due to climate change or war, and now what seems like relentless inflation, living in Hawaii has never been so challenging.

