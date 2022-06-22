COVID shots available for children over 6 months
Children as young as 6 months are now eligible for a COVID shot, bringing much-needed relief to families who have waited over a year to vaccinate their little ones.
Driving the news: Children under 5 are the last group to access COVID vaccines. Over the weekend, the CDC expanded eligibility to anyone older than 6 months.
What's next: Dallas County started administering pediatric doses of the vaccine Tuesday and plans to go "full steam" Wednesday, Dallas County's public health director, Philip Huang, said at a news conference .
- Parents can contact their pediatrician, pharmacy, or Dallas County Health and Human Services to schedule a vaccine for their child.
- CVS Health tells Axios it will open appointment slots at its MinuteClinics for children over 18 months as soon as they receive the vaccine supply.
- The CDC recommends vaccinating children who have already had COVID.
The other side: Some parents have questioned whether the COVID vaccine is safe for their child. The Texas Department of State Health Services has put together a list of FAQs to address common questions.
- "These vaccines have gone through rigorous testing and review, and they have been found to be safe and effective," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said , adding that parents can talk to their pediatrician for additional guidance.
By the numbers: Confirmed COVID cases among Texas children under 9 have been on the rise since 2020, when 76,082 cases were reported. That number rose to 189,143 confirmed cases last year.
- This year, 179,365 cases have been reported.
Hospitalization rates were approximately double among unvaccinated children ages 5-11 compared to vaccinated children during the Omicron wave, according to the CDC . Nearly 30% of children hospitalized due to COVID had no underlying conditions.
