COVID shots available for children over 6 months

Children as young as 6 months are now eligible for a COVID shot, bringing much-needed relief to families who have waited over a year to vaccinate their little ones.

Driving the news: Children under 5 are the last group to access COVID vaccines. Over the weekend, the CDC expanded eligibility to anyone older than 6 months.

What's next: Dallas County started administering pediatric doses of the vaccine Tuesday and plans to go "full steam" Wednesday, Dallas County's public health director, Philip Huang, said at a news conference .

Parents can contact their pediatrician, pharmacy, or Dallas County Health and Human Services to schedule a vaccine for their child.

CVS Health tells Axios it will open appointment slots at its MinuteClinics for children over 18 months as soon as they receive the vaccine supply.

The CDC recommends vaccinating children who have already had COVID.

The other side: Some parents have questioned whether the COVID vaccine is safe for their child. The Texas Department of State Health Services has put together a list of FAQs to address common questions.

"These vaccines have gone through rigorous testing and review, and they have been found to be safe and effective," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said , adding that parents can talk to their pediatrician for additional guidance.

By the numbers: Confirmed COVID cases among Texas children under 9 have been on the rise since 2020, when 76,082 cases were reported. That number rose to 189,143 confirmed cases last year.

This year, 179,365 cases have been reported.

Hospitalization rates were approximately double among unvaccinated children ages 5-11 compared to vaccinated children during the Omicron wave, according to the CDC . Nearly 30% of children hospitalized due to COVID had no underlying conditions.