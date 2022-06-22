ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

How to get rid of your refrigerator

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
 3 days ago

Last week it was time to say goodbye to my old Frigidaire refrigerator.

  • The shelves were falling apart and the freezer had grown cranky. So during the recent tax-free holiday I decided to buy a more energy-efficient model.

The old fridge had served us well, neither groaning beneath all the leftovers we heaped upon her nor complaining when we sullied her with spilled salsa.

  • With magnets affixed to her door, this is where we displayed photos of loved ones and our kid's drawings.

Driving the news: She was deserving of a proper send-off, so I disposed of her at the city's Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center .

Why it matters: The center is key to the city's goal to tamp down the amount of stuff sent to landfills.

  • Other strategies include curbside recycling and compost carts.
  • The diversion rate of trash that might otherwise end up in landfills was 42% last year, per city officials.

What happened: I drove the fridge in the back of a pickup to the center and a city worker helped me unload it — and then he pulled it away by its power cord, like a heavy dog at the end of a leash.

  • The whole thing took about five minutes — though you have to make an appointment ahead of time.
  • Refrigerants will get recycled and the fridge will be sent to a scrap metal vendor.

The bottom line: If you live in Travis County and want to clear your home of household hazardous waste — such as aerosol cans, electronics, tires or appliances — this is a great place to do it.

  • You can also pick up mulch, cleaning products, automotive fluids, paint and other items for free .

Austin, TX
