ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why some bats can remember ringtones

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 3 days ago

Bats trained by University of Texas researchers to associate a common phone sound with a tasty treat were able to remember what they learned as much as four years later, per a new study published in Current Biology .

  • The sound they used is one that a lot of phones emit when a text comes through.

Why it matters: The research shows that bats have an impressive cognitive toolbox — and how critical memory is for survival.

How they did it: Working in Panama, the researchers trained 49 frog-eating bats to associate snatching a baitfish snack with a phone notification sound.

Flashforward: Between one and four years later, eight of those bats were recaptured and exposed again to the food-related phone sound. All of them flew toward the sound, and six flew all the way to the speaker and grabbed the food reward, meaning they expected to find food, per the researchers.

  • Control bats without previous training on the sounds were unmoved by the exposure to the unfamiliar tones.

What they're saying: "I went into this thinking that at least a year would be a reasonable time for them to remember, given all the other things they need to know and given that long-term memory does have real costs," said May Dixon, who conducted the research as a UT graduate student and is now a postdoctoral scholar at The Ohio State University. "Four years strikes me as a long time to hold on to a sound that you might never hear again."

The bottom line: Food matters when you're an animal in the wild.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

New study gives a rare glimpse into what a dog is thinking

A new study could help us better understand how dogs think. At least, how they think about their toys. The study was published in the Journal of Animal Cognition. In it, the researchers examine how “typical family dogs” identify their toys based on senses like smell, vision, and even texture.
ANIMALS
Axios Austin

How the freeze helped researchers' understanding of decomposition

A morbid question I posed recently sent me down a rabbit hole that involved last year's winter freeze and scientist's understanding of decomposition.Stick with me here.I called up Daniel Wescott, director of Texas State University's Forensic Anthropology Center, to ask whether my dear, sweet Tex would gladly devour my body if the opportunity arose.Wescott put it simply: Yes. Pets are known to eat their humans if they die and no other food is available. Got it.But, but, but: That shouldn't come as a surprise, according to Wescott and other Texas State researchers at the university's body farm in San Marcos.The...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Ringtones#Panama#University Of Texas#Long Term Memory#The Ohio State University
Axios Austin

How to forage (illicitly) for food in Texas

🦹‍♂️ Asher here, your neighborly lawbreaker.Let me explain: I've been spending a lot of time lately foraging — seizing fruit from bushes and trees.Why it matters: A lot of food is just waiting to be harvested in Austin. Much of it is really good — and a lot goes to waste.Among my South Austin neighborhood favorites: mulberries and blackberries. Soon I'll be plucking loquats and figs. Later, pomegranates. And, of course, in the fall I love to crack pecans with the bottom of my shoe and pull out the nut meat. Also, when lamb is on the menu, I snip...
AUSTIN, TX
The US Sun

Why do roosters crow?

FARM life seems peaceful until the rooster crows as the sun has rises. The iconic image of a lone rooster crowing is synonymous with country living, but why do these birds crow?. Why do roosters crow?. There are many reasons a rooster may crow but they often come back to...
ANIMALS
NPR

'An Immense World' dives deep into the umwelt of animals

Imagine that you take a walk around your yard or nearby park and, immediately, the sounds of an insect orchestra surround you. Produced by the muscular movements of sap-feeding insects called treehoppers, this imagined soundscape emerges from vibrations that flow across the surface of plants. But it is not at all like the familiar vocalizations of crickets or cicadas; instead, it's something richer, more varied. Some sounds are song-like, others akin to the noises of machines or musical instruments. The noise emitted from even a single plant may be "as raucous as a busy street."
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Cockroach Facts

Many people would feel overly irritated at the sight of cockroaches, while others would have their hairs stand on edge or their skin crawl at the mention of them. The reason is not far-fetched; these little crawling insects are mostly recognized with dirt and filth (in places like latrines and garbage dumps), making them carriers of disease transmitted through the contamination of human food.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Axios Austin

Texas diners eating at restaurants more readily than rest of U.S.

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsEven as the pandemic persists (yes, we're still in a pandemic), Austinites are headed to restaurants in numbers that exceed those of the before times, per data from OpenTable.The big picture: The rest of the U.S. is still sorta hunkered down, but Austinites are out and about. That mirrors what we're seeing with the return to work, as Austin logs higher office occupancy than most of the country.What they're saying: Texas' population growth and the resiliency of its economy is fueling the restaurant recovery, Kelsey Erickson Streufert, a spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association, told...
AUSTIN, TX
One Green Planet

Can Fish Count? According to This New Study, They Can!

Although it may seem like a distinctly human trait, researchers are finding that animals can count. Researchers have been studying for years whether or not animals and insects can count. Now, according to this new research, we know that fish can count!. Brian Butterworth, author of Can Fish Count?: What...
WILDLIFE
deseret.com

Sasq watching

I’ve always been Sasquatch-curious. I try to err on the side of believing stories of unexplained sightings and bumps in the night. And as far as Bigfoot is concerned, if narwhals are real and giant squid, why not a few big, hairy creatures wandering the woods of the Pacific Northwest? I can’t prove their existence, but I like living in a Sasquatch-positive paradigm.
POCATELLO, ID
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Piranha Facts

A piranha is a diverse species of fish from the Serrasalmidae family or a member of the subfamily Serrasalminae. It’s a freshwater fish that lives in lakes, floodplains, reservoirs, and South American rivers. The piranha is one of the world’s most misunderstood fish species after the shark. They are...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Octopus Facts

Octopuses are fascinating creatures right from how they look to all the stories that revolve around them. There are so many amazing discoveries about the octopus, and many more may still be uncovered. For now, however, we give you 10 incredible octopus facts that you should absolutely be aware of.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Your soul in a pot

You have full access to this article via your institution. It’s not easy to open a successful hotpot restaurant in Space Station Singapore. Competition’s tough. Collagen soup, lab-grown Wagyu beef, organic hydroponic-farm-to-table vegetables … every variation of hotpot imaginable already exists. If you want to stand out, you’ve got to think outside the box.
ASIA
Hackernoon

The Spatiotemporal Metaverse: Its Applications and Challenges

The Metaverse is what Merriam-Webster considers to be "of or relating to space-time" The concept, going back to ancient China, was also reflected in ancient Western classical theories and touted by philosophers including Plato, Aristotle and Hegel, as well as neurologist and founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud. The platform, as it is presented and understood today, will be used as a space for entertainment, work, and socializing. However, there are downsides to the Metaverse, with many introverts needing human interaction on a basis.
TECHNOLOGY
Futurity

Wild turtles age slowly. Some basically don’t age at all

New research finds that turtles in the wild age slowly and have long lifespans, and identifies several species that essentially don’t age at all. At 190 years old, Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise recently made news for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although, anecdotal evidence like this exists that some species of turtles and other ectotherms—or “cold-blooded” animals—live a long time, evidence is spotty and mostly focused on animals living in zoos or a few individuals living in the wild.
ANIMALS
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
83
Followers
172
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy