Kremlin insists Russia has not stolen Ukrainian grain as Turkey investigates

Russian forces are trying to cut off the strategic twin city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine, having reduced Sievierodonetsk to rubble. Lysychansk is set to become the next main focus of fighting, as Moscow has launched massive artillery bombardments and airstrikes on areas far from the heart of the eastern battles. Ukraine’s spy chief said it woud defend the city from higher ground. “Russia used the tactic it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the earth. Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible,” Kyrylo Budanov said.

