Europe

Kremlin insists Russia has not stolen Ukrainian grain as Turkey investigates

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday reiterated its assertion that Russia has not stolen any grain from Ukraine as Turkey said it...

www.agriculture.com

The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 123 of the invasion

Russian forces are trying to cut off the strategic twin city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine, having reduced Sievierodonetsk to rubble. Lysychansk is set to become the next main focus of fighting, as Moscow has launched massive artillery bombardments and airstrikes on areas far from the heart of the eastern battles. Ukraine’s spy chief said it woud defend the city from higher ground. “Russia used the tactic it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the earth. Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible,” Kyrylo Budanov said.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden, G7 Leaders to Agree on Import Ban on Russian Gold - Source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his G7 counterparts will agree on an import ban on new gold from Russia as they broaden sanctions against Moscow for its war against Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. The United States has rallied the world in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Agriculture Online

World faces unprecedented global hunger crisis, U.N. chief says

UNITED NATIONS, June 24 (Reuters) - There is a "real risk" of multiple famines this year, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday and urged ministers meeting on food security to take practical steps to stabilize food markets and reduce commodity price volatility. "We face an unprecedented global hunger crisis,"...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Germany's Baerbock: Setting up transport routes for Ukraine's grain key priority

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Setting up reliable transport routes for grain from Ukraine is top priority to prevent a global food crisis and will be a main topic at Friday's global food conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Ukraine is being blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
#Russia#Turkey#Kremlin#Ukraine#Moscow#Ukrainian#Turkish#Reuters
Agriculture Online

Less meat on the menu for Germany's green summit

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The leaders gathering for a G7 summit in southern Germany this weekend would normally have every reason to expect sumptuous Bavarian specialities like Schweinshaxe, a succulent pork knuckle dripping with fat, and a host of other meaty dishes. But not this time. Sustainability is the...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat set for second weekly fall as economic worries grow

June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Friday hit their lowest in nearly four months and headed to a second consecutive weekly slump, dragged down by growing concerns over a global economic downturn, while an improved outlook for U.S. crops also added pressure. Ongoing talks over a shipping corridor...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Analyst APK-Inform ups Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

KYIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts on Thursday for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected corn harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 52.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 18.2 million tonnes of wheat and 27.7 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt's sugar reserves sufficient for more than 6 months -official

CAIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - Egypt has sugar reserves sufficient for more than six months, an official told Reuters on Thursday. Mostafa Abdel Gawad, head of the Sugar Crops Council, said that the expected production of sugar during 2022 will be at 2.8 million tonnes, down from 3 million tonnes in 2021.
WORLD
Place
Europe
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-UK's Truss: Ukraine grain crisis must be solved in the next month

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - The crisis around grain trapped in Ukraine must be resolved in the next month, British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday during a visit to Ankara when she offered Britain's expertise to help resolve the situation. "We are very clear that this grain crisis...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains slump over 2% on demand worries, supply pressures

* Soybeans drops to lowest since late-Jan (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures slumped more than 2% on Thursday, dragged down by worries about demand as global recession risks emerged, with supply concerns easing after a U.S. official said Russian food and fertilizer exports were not subject to sanctions.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits lowest in nearly 4 months as supply concerns ease

June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell to its lowest in nearly four months on Thursday, after a senior U.S. official stressed that Russian grains and fertilizer were not covered by sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine. Supply pressure from early harvesting in the United States and European grain belts...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Sanctioned Russian's Superyacht Docked in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - A luxurious superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian billionaire parliamentarian featuring six suites, an elevator, its own beach club and a helicopter pad is anchored in Dubai where Russians have sheltered wealth since the invasion of Ukraine. Andrei Skoch's blue and white "Madame Gu" was docked at...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
US News and World Report

Putin and Lukashenko Discuss Situation With Global Supply of Fertilisers

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the global fertiliser supply situation at a meeting on Saturday. "I would like to talk to you in terms of meeting global market needs," Putin said in footage from the meeting posted on social media by a reporter from state broadcaster Russia 1.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Britain: Russia Has Removed Several Key Generals From Ukraine

(Reuters) - The British defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia had likely withdrawn several generals from key command roles in the Ukraine conflict this month. "Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several Generals from key operational command roles in the war in Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily Twitter update.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s Lavrov in Iran to discuss nuclear deal, cooperation on energy

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Iran as negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain stalled. Lavrov arrived on June 22 for a two-day visit that Iranian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

