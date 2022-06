Wilma Ruth Atwell, 87, of Yukon, Oklahoma, passed from this earth into her Savior’s hands June 22, 2022. She was born May 12, 1935, in Naylor, Missouri. She was a longtime resident of Yukon, Oklahoma. Wilma retired from Gulfstream Aerospace in Bethany and spent eight years following retirement as a volunteer at Yukon Integris Hospital. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Yukon and enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling the United States on bus tours with her friends.

YUKON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO