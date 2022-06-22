ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids on the way

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 3 days ago

Parents can now book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines that are finally available for children under the age of 5.

What's happening: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced several city-run locations that will start administering shots as early as Saturday.

  • The Pfizer vaccine is a course of three pediatric doses available for kids from 6 months to 4 years old.
  • The full Moderna vaccination is just two doses for kids from 6 months to 5 years old.

By the numbers: Chicago expects to get more than 15,000 doses of each vaccine .

  • Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady says future shipments will be based on demand.
  • There are almost 170,000 kids under 5 in the city alone.

State of play: A national Kaiser poll found that only 18% of parents of children under age 5 say they will vaccinate their children right away.

How it works: Make appointments through the city, your pediatrician's office, Walgreens or CVS .

Be smart: The CDC says that vaccination symptoms for children have been minor. But as with adult doses, there is some risk of fatigue and fever.

Good news: Cook County recently went from "high" to "medium" risk as COVID cases have fallen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Chicago

Best Day Ever: Jim Bennett, Dept. of Human Rights chief

Pride weekend always brings out political bigwigs, but few have done as much for the community as Jim Bennett, director of the Illinois Department of Human Rights since 2018.As Midwest director for Lambda Legal in 2015, he helped pass same-sex marriage in Illinois.What he's saying: "2015 was the best Pride Parade ever," Bennett tells Axios. "Drag queens were dressed like Supreme Court justices, and people were coming up to our float crying because they were so happy they could get married." The intrigue: A 2013 inductee into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, Bennett also shines on the comedy scene...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

What to do in Chicago this weekend

Here are three options for a jam-packed weekend in Chicago: "Rirkrit Tiravanija: (who's afraid of red, yellow, and green)" Thai American artist Rirkrit Tiravanija first mounted this performance piece — featuring live charcoal drawings and hot curry — during the 2010 protests in Thailand, where the factions adopted yellow, red and green colors. What's happening: This version of the show at Wrightwood 659 features artists drawing Chicago protest scenes while visitors enjoy bowls of yellow, red or green curry.What they're saying: The piece is "about trying to get people to pay attention to the details around them: the spiciness of...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago's new tourism slogan is flush with potential

If tourism officials wanted to get people talking about their new slogan, "When You Go You Know," they have succeeded brilliantly. The intrigue: Most of the response — at least on our social media — is focused on what seems like a bathroom joke, with the yellow-tinted "GO" hovering above Lake Michigan. What they're saying: "With the campaign, we are illustrating the emotional and transformative impact our city can have on visitors," the CEO of Choose Chicago told the Tribune.As for the urine implication, a spokesperson said it was not intentional but that tourism officials have seen the jokes. "We...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Axios Chicago

Massive Meta office opens in the Loop

Meta, Facebook's parent company, celebrated its 15th year in Chicago last week by announcing a new Loop space and plans for expansion. Why it matters: The maligned social media company employs more than 500 people here. This is now its largest office in the Midwest. The new space can accommodate 1,000 employees. Driving the news: Meta Chicago moved to 151 N. Franklin St. in the Loop, taking over 11 floors of the 35-story building. The intrigue: This massive office is opening at a time when other big companies are trotting out hybrid schedules and investing in remote work. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Ahead of Trump visit, some IL Republicans respond to threat against Kinzinger

Some Illinois Republicans are responding to the death threat against fellow GOP member Adam Kinzinger and his family.Why it matters: The Illinois GOP candidates speaking out against the threat of violence are risking losing the support of former President Trump just days before the primary.Driving the news: U.S. Rep Kinzinger posted on Sunday that his family received a death threat because he's on the Jan. 6 select committee.Context: Kinzinger has been censured by both the national and local Republican parties for working with the panel and voting to impeach Trump. He is not seeking reelection.What they're saying: "We can disagree...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Infrastructure confusion driving bike crashes

Recent bike tragedies, including one that killed a 3-year-old last week, have shined a new light on local bike safety. Why it matters: Many Chicagoans have conflicting ideas on bike infrastructure rules, which is confusion that could cost more lives. For example, a ComEd truck was reportedly blocking a bike lane at the scene of last week's crash.The company said it had a permit to work in the area, but Chicago Department of Transportation officials responded by saying permits that allow vehicles to block bike lanes don't exist.By the numbers: The most recent local analysis from Chicago's Active Transportation Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Best Day Ever: Puja Mohindra

Netflix is renewing "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a second season, which is great news for Chicago actor Puja Mohindra. She plays Sonia Patel on the show. What she's saying: "I got the audition on a Thursday evening, taped it Friday afternoon," Mohindra tells Axios."A week later, I was shooting with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Los Angeles. I think my story is an example that you don't need to live in LA or New York to work in TV and film." The latest: Mohindra, who grew up in the western suburbs, was just named one of the top 20 Indian actresses to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Axios Chicago

Illinois undergraduate enrollment drops

Illinois undergraduate enrollment dropped 11.2% from spring 2019 to spring 2022.Why it matters: College enrollment has been declining for nearly a decade, but the pandemic is accelerating the trend, raising concerns about a possible generational shift in higher education.Plus, loss of undergrads means a loss of revenue for universities.Zoom in: The biggest losses in the state came from two-year and community colleges.At College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, the state's largest community college, officials say full-time enrollment dropped 14.7% from 2018 to 2021.A COD spokesperson attributes it to "health, economics, value proposition, decline in the number of high school graduates,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Guide to the best Italian ice in Chicago

Today is a perfect day to hit up your favorite Italian ice spot. Monica stands by Annette's Italian Ice in Lincoln Park, while Justin is hanging all summer at Mario's Italian Lemonade in Little Italy. You served up a cool batch of your own in return: Mario G.: "Freddy's Pizza in Cicero is the best in the city/'burbs by far. All-natural fruit flavors, an amazing chocolate version and you can channel your inner kid by following one of those with the best Roman-style pizza outside of Rome." Vicki L. agrees: "Freddy’s in Cicero is the best! We drive...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Remembering Chicago's Belmont Rocks

Local leaders cut the ribbon to open the AIDS Garden Chicago at Belmont and the lake last week. Why it matters: The garden pays tribute to Chicagoans who lost their lives to AIDS, while honoring the history and significance of the Belmont Rocks. Catch up quick: The Rocks served as a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, including during the AIDS crisis, but were removed in 2003 due to erosion. Now, the garden is all that remains from that crucial time in history.What they're saying: "The Belmont Rocks were a place of empowerment," says Chicago historian Owen Keehnen....
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago wins at the James Beard Media Awards

If our city seemed extra full of foodies this weekend, it was because the James Beard Media Awards, the Emmys of the culinary world, returned to Chicago after three decades in New York.Why it matters: Chicagoans scored some big prizes at an event that brings media in from across the world.Plus, the awards ceremony reception highlighted the food of neighborhood spots, including Demera in Uptown, Dos Urban Cantina in Logan Square and Sun Wah BBQ.Rewatch the Saturday event here.Local winners: Trial lawyer and TikTok star Joanne Lee Molinaro was honored for her "Korean Vegan Cookbook."The book prominently features her suburban...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Cdc
Axios Chicago

Climate change portends more heat

Temperatures hit 100 for the first time in a decade yesterday at the same time many suburban residents were without power due to storm damage.As we slog through these steamy days, it's natural to wonder — is this just a typical heat wave or a bigger part of our future with climate change?Why it matters: The science is pretty clear that we're in for more of this. "One of the most high-confidence conclusions of climate science is that human-caused global warming is raising the odds of, as well as the severity and longevity of, extreme heat events. That likely includes...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot steps back into the ring

Mayor Lori Lightfoot toured the city yesterday to tout her administration's accomplishments a day after officially announcing a bid for re-election. Why it matters: A new video makes it clear Lightfoot's all-in for a second term and ready to flip perceived weaknesses to her advantage — like criticism that she takes things personally. "When we fight for change … only to have powerful forces try and stop progress for Chicago, of course I take it personal — for our city," she says in the video. By the numbers: Lightfoot's primary fundraising account had just $1.7 million after the first quarter,...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago restaurants still trying to recover

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe James Beard Awards return this weekend for the first time since 2019. Why it matters: The event brings visitors to the city and showcases our vibrant restaurant scene. We have six chefs up for awards, including Jason Vincent and Maya-Camille Broussard.Yes, but: Even with fine food in focus, Chicagoans still aren't eating out as much as they were before the pandemic, according to OpenTable reservation data.What's happening: Chicago's reservation rate on OpenTable is still nearly 35% below 2019's rate. The rest of Illinois is down 31%. State of play: While the city is still...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Using caution during "high" COVID risk

Even after Cook County's COVID-19 risk hit the orange "high level" zone late last week, health officials aren't mandating any behavior changes. Why it matters: Lack of official mandates makes it harder for businesses to keep staff and vulnerable patrons safe from strains circulating in the community. Between the lines: While stopping short of reimposing an indoor mask mandate in her weekly address, health commissioner Allison Arwady said she "strongly recommend[s]" indoor masking. A mandate may be reinstated when COVID patients make up more than 10% of hospitalizations, she said.COVID hospitalizations are currently 4%.State of play: The CDC recommends folks who aren't up to date on vaccines quarantine for five days after visiting a high-risk area. So what do they do if they live in one?"We do not expect [them] to quarantine at home while we’re at the high level," a health department representative tells Axios, but the department urges Chicagoans to take the usual precautions: masking, vaccinating and avoiding crowds.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Axios Chicago

Old Town School reaches tentative teachers union deal

After nearly three years, the Old Town School of Folk Music teachers union has settled on a tentative labor contract. Why it matters: If approved, the deal would mark the first collective bargaining agreement in the school's 65-year history. The music school is just one of many Chicago institutions negotiating new union contracts.Catch up fast: The union — which represents more than 200 teachers — and the school began negotiating in fall 2019. By spring 2021, a mediator had been brought in to help unstick negotiations. The union recently turned up the pressure with a singalong rally in front of...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Chicago stops reporting lead test results

Chicago started offering free home water tests for lead levels in 2016 and shared thousands of results a year as part of the process. But an Axios analysis of reported results shows that beginning in August 2021, the water department abruptly stopped reporting new results to the public and even to one homeowner whose water was tested.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago's Erick Williams of Virtue wins James Beard Award

Some of the nation's top chefs braved the storm and returned to the Civic Opera House last night for the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.But our locals didn't fare well.\Why it matters: Of the nine local nominations, only Chef Erick Williams of Virtue took home some hardware.He won the award for Best Chef: Great Lakes Region after nominated for the same award in 2020.Williams beat out fellow local chefs Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe, Noah Sandoval of Oriole and John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth. What he's saying: "I didn't get here of myself...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

New Chicago unions struggling with contracts

Workers at two Chicago Starbucks have joined the coffee chain's national labor movement by voting to unionize. They're just the latest in a string of newly unionized workplaces at some of the city's most esteemed organizations. Why it matters: In the town that created the modern-day labor movement, many historically progressive institutions are now in high-profile labor disputes that don't fit their public images, including:🎤 The Second City: Workers at the liberal comedy theater already have unions for actors and technicians, but teachers voted to unionize in 2021. Negotiations with the new owners have dragged on for months. 🎨 School...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
100
Followers
167
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy