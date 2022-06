This incredible car can truly be called one of the greatest sports cars on the European market. Murcielago is likely one of the scariest names to any automotive manufacturer in opposition to Lamborghini. The reason for this infamously terrifying title is the incredible track performance, body style, and suspension design that carried the car through thousands of victories across history. While this supercar may not be very old, it still has the weight of every racer brave enough to get behind the wheel and steal the victory. So it makes sense that this would be one of the most desirable modern Lamborghini on the sports car market today. So what makes this particular car stand out as the one you should buy with all of this in mind?

