ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysis: Wall Street's hiring frenzy eases as worries grow over economy, market slump

By Sinéad Carew, Saeed Azhar
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlJbp_0gJZiSt300

June 23 (Reuters) - With mounting uncertainty around the U.S. economic outlook and the resulting slump in financial markets, Wall Street is easing up on hiring after a recruiting frenzy last year.

Wall Street companies including banks like Citigroup Inc (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) were facing cutthroat hiring competition and being forced to pay more to recruit and retain talent in 2021 and early this year. Bonuses jumped to their highest level in 15 years. read more

However, recruitment consultants, executives and recent data show that hiring frenzy is diminishing.

"At the end of 2021 it was white hot with unprecedented demand for hiring and pay," said Alan Johnson, managing director at compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates. "It's quickly evolving from white hot to normal, and maybe by the end of this year getting cold. We're certainly in a transition."

The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that while employers in the securities, commodity contracts, investments, funds and trusts category were still hiring, the pace slowed sharply in May with 1,200 jobs added that month compared with the 4,600 in April. This compares with a 3,400 monthly average for 2021, when the sector saw its biggest annual headcount expansion since 2000.

Alberto Mirabal, senior vice president for investment banking at recruitment firm GQR Global Markets, said some clients have pressed pause on some talent searches while they wait to "see how things shake out" before expanding their already large teams amid slumping global markets. read more

"We're seeing a bit of a slowdown," he said.

Soaring inflation exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting interest rate hikes are making some Wall Street companies nervous about the risk of a recession. read more

Some pockets of the financial industry are already seeing layoffs, most notably the mortgage segment, which is uniquely vulnerable to interest rate hikes that hurt home sales. read more

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is laying off hundreds of employees in its home-lending business and reassigning hundreds more this week, according to Bloomberg. read more

But overall, the recruiters said that the industry is not yet seeing broad hiring freezes or layoffs. And some smaller players, like boutique investment bank Lazard (LAZ.N), are looking to take advantage of the shifting climate to snag talent for themselves.

Lazard Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs said a hiring slowdown was helping his firm attract new talent after 2021, which he said was the toughest in a decade for staff retention and pay.

"The competition for talent is diminishing," Jacobs told a Morgan Stanley conference last week. "I think we're going to try to take advantage."

Gloria Mirrione, a Korn Ferry search consultant for asset management clients, said she started seeing "a more tempered hiring pace" around the end of March and into April after a "hiring frenzy" during the second half of last year.

Hiring in environmental social and governance (ESG) and impact investing, a hot area for global investors in recent years, was especially busy, she added.

"The work level is more manageable, with maybe a bit more uncertainty coming about how the rest of this year will shape up," she said.

However, recruitment trends vary across Wall Street.

Investment banks, in particular, are facing a tough time with revenue year-to-date down by nearly 38% on the same period a year ago as deals plunge amid market jitters. read more

“The biggest single drop off in activity is in the equity capital markets space," according to Julian Bell, managing director and head of Americas at talent consultancy Sheffield Haworth. "This means that broker-dealers as opposed to full-service banks will suffer disproportionately."

Brokers in healthcare/biotech and technology, two of the largest equity capital markets sectors, will suffer most, he said.

But while hiring is slowing and pay expectations are lower after unusually strong compensation in 2021, investment bankers are not concerned about imminent layoffs.

"They still think they're relatively understaffed for the deal volumes that they have," said Anthony Keizner, managing partner at Odyssey Search Partners, whose clients include private equity, hedge funds, and investment funds. Some clients still have a big appetite for talent, he said.

"Maybe the foot is slightly off the gas, but the car isn't about to crash," said Keizner.

Reporting By Sinéad Carew in New York and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; additonal reporting by Lucia Mutikani in Washington DC, and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York. Editing by Michelle Price and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Malaysia plans record $18 billion subsidy spend in inflation fight

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to spend 77.3 billion ringgit ($17.6 billion) in subsidies and cash aid this year, the largest amount in history, to help temper the effects of rising prices, its finance minister said on Saturday. Prices of goods have jumped in Malaysia in...
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

Stocks trade higher across indexes as Fed chair says recession fears are real

The stock market bounced back from its recent weakness in a holiday-shortened trading week, with all major indexes trading higher. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell completed his two-day semiannual economic testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell told Congress the Fed's commitment to reducing inflation is "unconditional" and acknowledged a U.S. economic recession is "certainly a possibility."
STOCKS
International Business Times

Dollar Stumbles As Rate Path Fuels Recession Worries

The U.S. dollar slipped against its major peers on Friday, on course for its first weekly decline this month as investors continue to assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession. The safe-haven currency also lost support amid improved market sentiment, which...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Markets Rise As Recession Talk Tempers Rate Hike Expectations

Stocks climbed Friday following another rally on Wall Street as investors try to process central bank moves to fight soaring inflation and the growing possibility that those measures will induce a recession. Global markets have been thrown into turmoil for months by a perfect storm of crises that have left...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Bell
Person
Kenneth Jacobs
TheStreet

Money Exits Stock and Bond Funds Amid 2022 Tumble

It obviously hasn’t been a very good six months for stocks or bonds. The S&P 500 has generated a negative return of 20% year to date, and the Bloomberg Aggregate bond index has slid 11%. That has some investors headed for the exits. For the week ended June 22,...
STOCKS
AFP

Abortion decision backs US companies into a tight space

Several large US companies have pledged to provide health coverage for out-of-state abortions, with a few also slamming the Supreme Court decision nullifying federal abortion rights. "Today's Scotus (Supreme Court of the United States) ruling puts women's health in jeopardy, denies them their human rights, and threatens to dismantle the progress we've made toward gender equality in the workplace since Roe," said Yelp Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Factbox: Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers

June 25 (Reuters) - A growing number of companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) are rolling out policies to offer benefits to U.S. employees who may need to access abortion services. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Spain approves $9.5 billion aid package for vulnerable families

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Spain announced a 9 billion euro ($9.50 billion) package of measures on Saturday to help its most vulnerable households cope with soaring energy prices and inflation, including subsidies for transport and a 80% reduction in energy bill taxes. The announcement of the measures came after...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Citigroup Inc#Investment Banking#Jpmorgan Chase Co Lrb#Wells Fargo Co#Johnson Associates#Gqr Global Markets
Reuters

China's Xi to visit Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday. The trip will be Xi's first known visit outside mainland China since January 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak....
CHINA
Reuters

Argentine truck protest enters third day, grain ports operational

BUENOS AIRES, June 24 (Reuters) - Argentine truck unions extended a widespread protest over fuel price hikes and diesel shortages on Friday, but the dismantling of some road blockades meant that truck traffic and operations in the country's key Rosario grains ports returned to normal. The protests, which started Wednesday,...
ADVOCACY
CoinDesk

Moody’s Downgrades Coinbase’s Debt on Profitability Concerns

Ratings agency Moody’s has downgraded Coinbase’s (COIN) corporate debt and also placed its debt ratings for the crypto exchange under review for further downgrade. Coinbase's Corporate Family Rating debt was downgraded by Moody's to Ba3 from Ba2, while its guaranteed senior unsecured notes was dropped to Ba2 from Ba1. According to Moody's, Coinbase had $2 billion in senior guaranteed notes due in 2028 and 2031; it did not indicate how much Corporate Family Rating debt it had.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
CNBC

Euro zone bond yields plunge as business activity data disappoints

Euro zone bond yields tumbled after data showed business activity in the bloc had slowed much more than expected in June. S&P Global's flash composite purchasing managers' index dropped to 51.9 in June from 54.8 in May, indicating significantly slower growth in activity. The data add to fears around growth...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Reading The Market Tea-leaves For Global Recession Risks

The fastest rate-hiking cycle in decades and inflation nearing double-digits has got investors scouring market moves and data to gauge whether the world economy is headed for recession. Business activity is slowing, many stock indexes are in "bear" territory, while higher borrowing costs are squeezing corporate and consumer spending. The...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Traders Scale Back Peak Interest Rate Bets as Recession Fears Grip

(Reuters) -Traders are slashing their bets on how far central banks will be able to lift interest rates this cycle, reflecting growing fears in financial markets of economic slowdown or even outright recession. Data on Thursday showed U.S. and euro zone business activity growth slowing much more than expected in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy