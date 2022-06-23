ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1321 T Street NW

themunchonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 2 bdrm English Basement in U St corridor $2,200 - Spacious English basement. Two bedrooms, located a half block to U Street Metro right off 14th Street...

www.themunchonline.com

themunchonline.com

1417 Chapin St NW 201

Meridian Hill Magic - This spacious unit is available starting in early August. Located just about 4 streets north of U Street and directly off of 14th Street, you are close to a variety of amazing restaurants and bars, but also far enough away that the unit is not too loud (other than the normal sounds of the city). The dining and family area have an open layout concept, lending to a large common area with a mantel and fireplace. The family and dining area also has windows overlooking Chapin St, where sunlight fills the room.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

16 W Cross St

1 Bedroom w/Den ~ EOG in Historic Federal Hill - Renovated 1 bedroom EOG townhome w/ BONUS DEN in historic Federal Hill boasts hardwood floors throughout. The fully-equipped modern kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd level provides a bedroom/den and leads to the deck with the perfect view! Washer/dryer included for ultimate convenience.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

2509 Cliffbourne Place, NW

Adams Morgan Newly Renovated Studio - COMING SOON!!!! - Spacious studio, near Adams Morgan. So many restaurants and shops nearby from the building. Closest metro is Woodley Park. Walking score of 95 and biker's score of 91!. ***More photos coming soon***. Please email about this listing!. Call 202.747.6555. Laundry in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

4502 Penlucy Road

Absolutely GEM!!! - ABSOLUTE GEM!!!! You will immediately fall in love with this beautiful home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath semi detached home features: hardwood floors, one car garage, beautiful sunroom, private garden, finished basement, washer and dryer, tons of space, in a quiet neghborhood. Convenient to public transportation, schools, shopping and more.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

646 Dover St

Must-see 1 Bedroom Townhome with Den - Ridgely's Delight! - Must-see 1 bedroom End-of-group townhome on a quiet cobblestone street in Ridgely's Delight! Conveniently located close to stadiums, commuter highways, transit, University of MD Medical, and only 5 minutes to Inner Harbor attractions! Interior offers large windows for added natural light, decorative fireplace, and wood flooring throughout! Thoughtfully updated kitchen boasts custom tile, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and access to a rear deck with fenced yard. Upper level includes a spacious bedroom and renovated full bath while the finished lower level has a bonus full bath and den! Full-size washer/dryer included.
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Nike Unite Store to Open in Downtown Silver Spring

A Nike Unite store will open later this year in the former DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive, according to signage posted at the storefront. An on-site worker confirmed the opening today, noting that the store in the Downtown Silver Spring development would open “sometime this year” but would not give a specific opening timetable. The worker also noted that a Nike Unite location recently opened in Fairfax, Va.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Free summer lunches being offered to students in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Free summer lunches will be offered to children at select library branches in Prince George's County from June 27 to August 12. The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be partnering with Prince George’s County Public Schools to make healthy meals available for children up to the age of 18.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Happening Today: Pride in the Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring

In honor of Pride Month, Montgomery County will host its second annual Pride in the Plaza, a free, outdoor LGBTQ+ pride festival on Sunday, June 26 from noon to 8p.m. in Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring. Pride in the Plaza will feature food, music, an LGBTQ+ focused resource and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Spin

Welcome to Eaton DC. It’s Such a Lovely Place

During the second half of the 20th century, Washington, D.C.’s K St. had been hijacked by the lobbying industry. As such, a walk down K today might conjure up ideas of sharks in suits swimming around the Capitol, baiting the halls of Congress with money. But in between 12th and 13th St., something different has always occupied the building at 1201 K in the Northwest quadrant of the city. In the 1940s, the address had belonged to a printing press, and in the ‘60s, a bus terminal. Today, it’s Eaton DC, a luxury hotel in the nation’s capital. But unlike most high-end properties, this is not one where the goal is to cater only to elite travelers who leave no mark on the city. Like a printing press and a bus depot, this is a hotel that’s putting out a message and attempting to move people. And it’s doing all this with music.
WASHINGTON, DC
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Washington DC Cocktail Bars You Need To Go To

Washington DC’s cocktail scene is undeniably on the rise. Perhaps the best part of the city’s up-and-coming cocktail culture is the genuine local comradery amongst DC-based mixologists. “I really love the DC cocktail scene,” says Deke Dunne, bar director at Allegory. “I mean it when I say that we have the coolest, most non-competitive community there is – a rising tide raises all ships.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Unveils New ‘Welcome to Burtonsville’ Sign

Montgomery County Executive Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Tom Hucker and Will Jawando today joined with other County officials to unveil one of two newly installed “Welcome to Burtonsville” signs. The County’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ Neighborhood Revitalization Section facilitated installation of the signs in the community in the northeastern part of the County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Hummer Barber Shop is Now Open in Wheaton

Hummer Barber Shop recently opened at 11410-D Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, the former site of Boss Barber Lounge. According to the shop, the specialize in haircuts and styling and offer expert fades, beard trims, razor shaves and more. “With the upmost welcoming environment, Hummer Barbershop specializes in high quality fades...
WHEATON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Caribbean Carnival Comes To Clifton Park In Baltimore Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Trinidad-style street Carnival is coming to Baltimore this summer, the city announced Wednesday. The Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival is a two-day festival coming to Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore next month. The event promises “spectacular costumes, joyous revelry, and a generous dash of international flavor.” The festival will be held July 9 and 10, and tickets are $20. Admission for children 12 and under is free. An announcement Wednesday morning at City Hall included a performance. Learn more about the event and find tickets at the festival’s Eventbrite page.
BALTIMORE, MD

