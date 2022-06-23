ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street, MD

1410 33rd Street, NW

themunchonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgetown Charmer - 3 Bedrooms, Office, 2 Baths + Garage (1410 33rd Street NW Washington DC) - Very sunny and spacious 3 bedroom 2+ baths semi-detached townhouse offering an upgraded kitchen and a single...

www.themunchonline.com

themunchonline.com

1417 Chapin St NW 201

Meridian Hill Magic - This spacious unit is available starting in early August. Located just about 4 streets north of U Street and directly off of 14th Street, you are close to a variety of amazing restaurants and bars, but also far enough away that the unit is not too loud (other than the normal sounds of the city). The dining and family area have an open layout concept, lending to a large common area with a mantel and fireplace. The family and dining area also has windows overlooking Chapin St, where sunlight fills the room.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

16 W Cross St

1 Bedroom w/Den ~ EOG in Historic Federal Hill - Renovated 1 bedroom EOG townhome w/ BONUS DEN in historic Federal Hill boasts hardwood floors throughout. The fully-equipped modern kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd level provides a bedroom/den and leads to the deck with the perfect view! Washer/dryer included for ultimate convenience.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

2509 Cliffbourne Place, NW

Adams Morgan Newly Renovated Studio - COMING SOON!!!! - Spacious studio, near Adams Morgan. So many restaurants and shops nearby from the building. Closest metro is Woodley Park. Walking score of 95 and biker's score of 91!. ***More photos coming soon***. Please email about this listing!. Call 202.747.6555. Laundry in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

646 Dover St

Must-see 1 Bedroom Townhome with Den - Ridgely's Delight! - Must-see 1 bedroom End-of-group townhome on a quiet cobblestone street in Ridgely's Delight! Conveniently located close to stadiums, commuter highways, transit, University of MD Medical, and only 5 minutes to Inner Harbor attractions! Interior offers large windows for added natural light, decorative fireplace, and wood flooring throughout! Thoughtfully updated kitchen boasts custom tile, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and access to a rear deck with fenced yard. Upper level includes a spacious bedroom and renovated full bath while the finished lower level has a bonus full bath and den! Full-size washer/dryer included.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

4502 Penlucy Road

Absolutely GEM!!! - ABSOLUTE GEM!!!! You will immediately fall in love with this beautiful home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath semi detached home features: hardwood floors, one car garage, beautiful sunroom, private garden, finished basement, washer and dryer, tons of space, in a quiet neghborhood. Convenient to public transportation, schools, shopping and more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott is wearing a shirt that says 'We Are One, Baltimore' in support of the movement.
BALTIMORE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jollibee Opening Rescheduled for This Weekend

Jollibee will be opening its new location in the Lincolnia neighborhood this Sunday, June 26, the restaurant announced. The new restaurant will open at 4809 Beauregard St. The restaurant planned to open earlier this month, but staffing and training delays pushed the date to this weekend. Jollibee is known as...
fox5dc.com

Another dog dies after visiting pet hotel in Georgetown

WASHINGTON - A Georgetown man is demanding answers after he says his dog died after staying at an Adams Morgan pet hotel. Others have also made similar accusations against the business. Jason Lindsay is an Iraq combat veteran who adopted his god Toby to help him cope with his PTSD...
GEORGETOWN, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Alexandria woman found

According to VSP, 62-year-old Jennifer Holmes was last seen at around 2 p.m. at Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria. She is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants with a red stripe and carrying a brown purse.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Intoxicated Man Armed With Handgun Arrested At Hotel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 22, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of an intoxicated subject armed with a handgun at the Extended Stay located at 1 Womack Drive in Annapolis. Officers located the subject in the parking lot of the business. While speaking with...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Hyattsville Woman Struck, Killed By Car

The victim who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Chillum has been identified as a Hyattsville woman, authorities said. Maria Quinteros, 57, was struck by a SUV heading eastbound on East-West Highway near Riggs Road around 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, according to the Prince George's Police Department. Police...
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

