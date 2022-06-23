1410 33rd Street, NW

Must-see 1 Bedroom Townhome with Den - Ridgely's Delight! - Must-see 1 bedroom End-of-group townhome on a quiet cobblestone street in Ridgely's Delight! Conveniently located close to stadiums, commuter highways, transit, University of MD Medical, and only 5 minutes to Inner Harbor attractions! Interior offers large windows for added natural light, decorative fireplace, and wood flooring throughout! Thoughtfully updated kitchen boasts custom tile, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and access to a rear deck with fenced yard. Upper level includes a spacious bedroom and renovated full bath while the finished lower level has a bonus full bath and den! Full-size washer/dryer included.
