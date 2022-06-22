ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

View Pullen Arts Center's newest Youth/Teen Exhibition Through Aug. 6

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Pullen Arts Center's newest Youth/Teen Exhibition, on display from June 11 through August 6, celebrates the work of young artists who participate in Wake County Boys & Girls Clubs. Fifty artworks from the Raleigh Boys Club, Raleigh Girls Club, Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, Brentwood Boys & Girls Club, Wake Forest Boys & Girls Club, and “The Club” Teen Center are presented in this exhibition.

The Boys & Girls Club's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Exhibition Reception

A reception honoring the artists of the Wake County Boys & Girls Club Youth & Teen Exhibition will be held at Pullen Arts Center on Saturday, June 25, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Brentwood, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
Wake Forest, NC
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Artworks#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#View Pullen Arts Center#The Raleigh Boys Club#Raleigh Girls Club#Zebulon Boys Girls Club
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

49
Followers
803
Post
570
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy