View Pullen Arts Center's newest Youth/Teen Exhibition Through Aug. 6

Pullen Arts Center's newest Youth/Teen Exhibition, on display from June 11 through August 6, celebrates the work of young artists who participate in Wake County Boys & Girls Clubs. Fifty artworks from the Raleigh Boys Club, Raleigh Girls Club, Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, Brentwood Boys & Girls Club, Wake Forest Boys & Girls Club, and “The Club” Teen Center are presented in this exhibition.

The Boys & Girls Club's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Exhibition Reception

A reception honoring the artists of the Wake County Boys & Girls Club Youth & Teen Exhibition will be held at Pullen Arts Center on Saturday, June 25, 2:30-4:30 p.m.