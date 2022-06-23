ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Long-COVID in children and adolescents: a systematic review and meta-analyses

By Sandra Lopez-Leon
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe objective of this systematic review and meta-analyses is to estimate the prevalence of long-COVID in children and adolescents and to present the full spectrum of symptoms present after acute COVID-19. We have used PubMed and Embase to identify observational studies published before February 10th, 2022 that included a minimum of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

