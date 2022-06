Based in numerous parts of South County such as Richmond, Charlestown, Narragansett and Kingston, it has officially come time for Sun Bears to make a change. The instrumental prog-rock act has recently had a shift in their lineup and, while they were making changes, they’ve also decided to go by a different name. Moving forward, drummer Cody Silander, his brother and bassist Bryce, guitarist Will Allegretto and Jack Mills on the keys will be referred to as the Luciform Quartet. The musical approach will pretty much stay the same, just with new elements replacing prior ones. Another thing that will stay the same will be the band’s cohesiveness and experimentation.

