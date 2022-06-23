ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

35-year-old Samantha Ann Trattler died after a car crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 2 days ago
Authorities identified 35-year-old Samantha Ann Trattler as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

The fatal car accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. The preliminary report showed that a 2020 Ford Expedition was heading northbound on Hualapai approaching the curve when it veered off the road and crashed into a block wall.

The driver, identified as Samantha Ann Trattler, of Las Vegas, was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Trattler died from multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident. Alcohol is not suspected to be involved in the wreck. There were road closures in the area while crews worked at the scene. No other information is available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

June 23, 2022

Source: Fox5 KVVU

