Youssouf Singare, the 6-foot-11 Class of 2023 forward from Our Saviour Lutheran and New Heights Lightning, has two unofficial visits set for next week. Singare will trip to Seton Hall Wednesday and Providence Thursday. Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway and Providence assistant Brian Blaney saw the Mali native last week at the Mid-Atlantic Independent Schools Camp at Blair Academy when he looked impressive in several games, including getting a steal and dunk in transition against The Patrick School.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO