NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Scituate Post 19 Junior Division baseball team was unable to pick up a victory in the opening week of the R.I. American Legion season, as last Saturday afternoon, Scituate slipped to 0-3 by dropping both ends of a doubleheader to Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 by scores of 3-2 and 13-3. The Smithfield-North Providence team, which won the state title last summer, has been rolling with three straight wins, while Scituate opened its season last Thursday night with a 5-4 loss to Riverside Post 10 at Pierce Field and then lost twice to Post 29 at North Providence’s new turf field.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO