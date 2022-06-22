ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The suburbs could see more apartment buildings as the Twin Cities sort out rent control and the 2040 plan

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOJ38_0gJZdV8v00

Suburban apartment construction could heat up as developers get squeezed by recent changes in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

What's happening: A Hennepin County District Judge issued a ruling last week that halted implementation of the Minneapolis 2040 Plan , which allows for more dense housing.

  • The decision is creating chaos for city officials and developers and Mayor Jacob Frey has promised an appeal.

Meanwhile , in St. Paul, a new rent control policy has all-but stopped housing development, though there's a new lawsuit hoping to reverse the ordinance.

Why it matters: Both of these actions make it harder to build in the central cities. If developers don't build housing in St. Paul and Minneapolis, they'll be forced to look to the suburbs to satisfy a growing need for multi-family homes brought on by smaller family sizes, downsizing baby boomers and a single-family housing market that has become too expensive for many, said Dean Dovolis, principal at DJR Architecture.

What they're saying: “ You squeeze on the two cities and it pushes the demand out to the periphery," said Dovolis, who designs buildings and helps them get city approvals.

  • Dovolis said the recent Minneapolis ruling will slow down new projects as they go through multiple layers of approvals that the 2040 Plan had removed.
  • Already, the City Council has delayed four projects that needed rezoning, according to the Star Tribune.

Catch up fast: The 2040 plan allowed for at least triplexes on almost every lot and up-zoned many of the corridors to allow for taller and denser development.

  • Very few of the triplexes allowed by the 2040 plan have been built. Developers have instead taken advantage of the new rules allowing taller buildings on transit corridors.
  • Three groups sued the city — Smart Growth Minneapolis, the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis and Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds. They said the 2040 plan violates the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act and will increase stormwater runoff, erode soil and create more traffic congestion and air pollution.
  • Jack Perry, an attorney for those groups, said his clients warned the city that it would need to do an environmental review of the 2040 Plan, and a slowdown in housing production could have been avoided had officials listened.

The big picture: Minneapolis and St. Paul accounted for about 21% of the 25,800 new units of housing in the greater Twin Cities metro last year, according to U.S. HUD data.

  • Minneapolis development has stayed strong in 2022, but St. Paul development has fallen 86% in between January and April.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Is There Unclaimed Money in Minnesota That Belongs to You?

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdcnews6.com

Is St. Paul, Minnesota’s Rent Control Law Unconstitutional?

The preliminary outcomes of St. Paul, Minnesota’s, strictest-in-the-nation lease management regulation haven’t been good. Builders have fled, whereas functions for brand new constructing permits and property values have each collapsed. Now, a pair of landlords are suing the town, claiming the regulation is unconstitutional. Late final week, the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of abortion rights supporters march in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two federal courthouses were the site of two dramatically different responses to a federal court ruling Friday evening, as pro- and anti-abortion rights advocates rallied in Minneapolis and St. Paul.In Minneapolis, hundreds of people marched from the University of Minnesota's campus to the courthouse downtown in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's upheaval of the Roe v. Wade decision."It's been really emotional today, it's devastating, we're going backwards," said Branigan Secraw, who marched with her newborn daughter in tow. "That should not be where we're going."In St. Paul, roughly 100 evangelicals rallied in support of the decision."We're here to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Real Estate
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Hennepin County, MN
Government
Matt Reicher

The Great Minneapolis Fire (Aug 13, 1893)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Conditions in Minneapolis in 1893 were rife for disaster. The city saw a long stretch of dry weather in a district home to several lumber milling and storage companies. The combination was a potential powder keg ready to explode. On a warm Sunday afternoon, it did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dozens rally in St. Paul for more group home funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Dozens rallied outside of the governor's residence Friday morning calling for change and support for the state's most vulnerable - those in long-term care and group homes.ACR Group Homes leaders said the state is facing a disability services disaster. They said more than 170 group homes have closed across the state since last October and another 60 are on the verge of closing. "The goal here, I think is for the legislature, legislative leaders and Governor Tim Walz to see that there are real world consequences happening for their inaction," said Gene Leistico, COO of ACR Group Homes.The struggle...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Housing Act#Hud#The Suburbs#The Twin Cities#The Minneapolis 2040 Plan#Djr Architecture#The City Council#The Star Tribune
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

More Minnesota jails weigh dropping controversial medical provider

Five months after a state board suspended the license of a doctor whose company has been under scrutiny for its role in the deaths of people held in jail, several Minnesota counties have taken steps to find a new jail medical provider. MEnD Correctional Care contracts with dozens of counties...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
tcbmag.com

Making Sense of Minnesota’s Updated Pot Regs

Minnesota lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on many matters this past legislative session—including how to spend a record state surplus—but they did quietly open the door for recreational pot sales. Tucked into an amendment of a nearly 1,000-page omnibus health bill is a provision that permits...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
945
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy