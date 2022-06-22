ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Here's what the 2027 World Fair could look like if Minnesota wins its bid

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
Backers of the U.S. bid to host the 2027 World's Fair in Bloomington have unveiled their vision for a new expo site near the Mall of America.

The big picture: State and local leaders are in Paris this week to present the pitch for bringing the Bureau International des Expositions' next Specialised Expo to the Twin Cities suburb.

Why it matters: The expo is like the State Fair on steroids. Supporters say the 93-day gathering would attract an estimated 7 million visitors and pump $2 billion into the economy.

Zoom in: Site plans presented in Paris on Monday call for transforming two vacant city-owned parcels into an "expo district" featuring an international conference center, a new host pavilion structure, stages and an elevated parkway modeled after New York's "High Line," per the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal .

  • Of note: Development of the sites would be paid for by private funding, per a spokesperson for the Minnesota USA Expo 2027 organization.

What's next: Bloomington's bid, which carries the theme "Healthy People, Healthy Planet," is up against proposed locations in Thailand, Serbia, Spain and Argentina.

  • Officials with the International des Expositions will visit the proposed host city this fall before making a decision next summer.
