Governor Dan McKee on Monday announced the appointment of Elizabeth M. Tanner, Esq. as Rhode Island's next Secretary of Commerce. “Liz knows the ins-and-outs of small business and she has proven she will do what it takes to make Rhode Island a better place to live and work,” said McKee. “When faced with challenges, Liz has always come out on top. She advocates for policy that is efficient and outside-the-box and I know she will get the job done to continue Rhode Island’s growing momentum.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO