ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

A broken system is costing Des Moines $20k per day in gas revenue

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Ehv_0gJZaMYF00

A biogas processing system that captures methane from the Des Moines metro's wastewater is broken.

Why it matters : It’s costing as much as $20,000 a day in lost revenue, not to mention the loss in environmental benefits.

Catch up fast : Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) opened the $20 million biogas system in late 2020.

  • Excess methane that previously could not be collected and was instead burned off with a large flare is now captured, cleaned and sold under contract.
  • It generates the equivalent volume of gas used daily in 5,500 average U.S. homes, WRA estimates.

What's happening : A compressor broke about three weeks ago, forcing WRA to restart the flare, Larry Hare, the authority's treatment manager, tells Axios.

  • A fix is in the works but it will probably take another two weeks, he said.

💩 Bottom line : The WRA is missing out on all those pretty pennies generated from our poops.

Watch a video about the WRA's biogas process.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How Valley Junction is getting cool

When you walk through Valley Junction's commercial district, you'll find a cat cafe on one side, a hipster record store on another and a pop culture-themed sausage shop. Valley Junction, the oldest and original area of West Des Moines has always retained its own independent, eclectic vibe. But these days, it's less antique-shop and more young vibes.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

A Facebook spoof takes on Des Moines

A satire of the city of Des Moines' Facebook page that launched this month has been removed.It had nearly 18,000 followers, slightly more than the real deal, as of late last week.State of play: We don't know why the account was deleted but know the city had contacted Facebook previously about its content. Here are a few examples of text from now-deleted posts:"DSM unanimously voted to take over Cumming for the benefit of all residents.""Pineapple on pizza was criminalized under a mayoral proclamation, which applies to all areas of the city, 'including the newly acquired deep south.'"What they're saying: In...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Supreme Court abortion ruling leads to confusion on waiting period

Abortion advocates and state officials are at odds regarding the implementation of a 24-hour waiting period for abortions following an Iowa Supreme Court ruling on Friday.The court ruled that abortion rights are not protected by the state constitution, but didn't specifically address the waiting period requirement that was a part of the appeal they were hearing.Why it matters: As of Friday, Planned Parenthood was already requiring people seeking an abortion to wait 24 hours, despite the Iowa Attorney General’s Office saying it isn’t necessary yet, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.Flashback: The state's Legislature passed a bill in 2020 requiring a 24-hour...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' east side residents say no to neighborhood speed bumps

Des Moines officials are considering adding "speed humps" along parts of East 23rd and East 24th Streets to slow traffic and discourage people from cutting through.Yes, but: Some neighbors say the humps are a nuisance for homeowners and prefer stop signs instead.How it started: In 2018, the local neighborhood association reached out to the city about slowing traffic between Guthrie and Jefferson/Washington avenues since they are frequently used by commuters.More than 500 cars travel through the streets a day, which qualified the neighborhood for a traffic calming project, according to city officials. But then COVID hit, delaying the efforts until...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Des Moines, IA
Industry
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Supreme Court to issue abortion ruling Friday

The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday that will determine the future of abortion access in the state.State of play: Friday's ruling centers on the state's appeal against a lower court decision in 2020 that struck down a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people in Iowa seeking abortions, IPR reports.The legislature passed the waiting period law in 2020 despite a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that determined the right to seek abortions were protected under the state's Constitution.Since the 2018 ruling, Iowa lawmakers have faced more difficulties trying to restrict abortions in the state.Yes, but: The make-up of the Iowa Supreme Court has significantly changed since then.Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices during her tenure.What they're saying: Anti-abortion activists are hoping the Iowa Supreme Court not only overturns the ruling on the 24-hour waiting period, but goes a step further and reverses the 2018 decision, the Register reports.The bottom line: If the 2018 decision is reversed and Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level, Iowa's Republican-dominated Legislature could more easily pass abortion restrictions in the state.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Inflated cheese costs are hurting Casey's pizza

Rising gas prices are causing a nationwide uproar, but here in the Midwest, sharp increases in cheese costs are hitting us where it really hurts — our gas station pizza.State of play: Inflated cheese costs resulted in a $3.5 million hit to Casey's gross profits last quarter, said CEO Darren Rebelez in a shareholder's meeting this month.The cost of cheese, one of the company's largest commodity expenses, rose by 30% in comparison to last fiscal year. It now costs about $2.26 per pound of mozzarella.Pizza is a big draw for the company — attracting consumers to come get their gas,...
CASEY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Fareway opening new Beaverdale meat market Wednesday

Fareway is opening its first specialty meat market store in Des Moines on Wednesday at 8am.👀 We got a sneak peek inside the Beaverdale store.What you'll find: Hamburger patties or wagyu or even Delmonico steaks — they're all at the full-service meat counter. There are dozens upon dozens of meats to peruse through, like lamb shoulder, lobster tails and swordfish. Meat selection at the Beaverdale Fareway. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios Seafood selection at the Beaverdale Fareway. Photo: Linh Ta/AxiosBeyond the meat itself, the smaller, 7,800 square-foot store also features a huge selection of top-shelf wines, seasonings, cheeses and everything you need to grill out.The intrigue: The store also features a deli counter where you can order customized sandwiches, saucy pig wings, ribs, smoked brisket mac and cheese and plenty of deli sides like baked beans and macaroni salad. The deli counter at the new Beaverdale Fareway Meat Market. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios🧀 What we're most interested in: Making the ultimate charcuterie board.Where to find it: 2716 Beaver Ave, Des Moines. Open 8am-8pm, Mon-Sat;
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane#Urban Construction#Wra
Axios

$24 million Des Moines warehouse conversion proposed

The Carpenter Paper Warehouse building, located at 106 SW 7th St., will be restored and converted into office space under a plan that goes before the Des Moines Urban Design Review Board Tuesday morning. What's happening: Rypma Properties is proposing a $24.3 million restoration and reuse project. It includes a...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

How Des Moines' Food Rescue app can prevent food waste

A local non-profit is asking for the public's help to feed hungry families through a unique app that prevents food waste.Driving the news: Eat Greater Des Moines is partnering with grocery stores, gas stations and normal everyday people to take excess food off their hands. Why it matters: The demand for food assistance is strong, especially since Iowa's SNAP benefits reverted back to their pre-pandemic levels, leaving families with $95 less a month.At the same time, Aubrey Alvarez, executive director of Eat Greater Des Moines, estimates half a million pounds of food are going into the garbage in the metro...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Check out Des Moines' new drive-thru kolache restaurant

Johnston's got a new kolache spot and it has all the Czech and Texas-inspired treats that you can eat.Driving the news: Cajun Belle is a new drive-thru restaurant that serves savory and sweet kolaches at 5460 Merle Hay Road, Suite A.What to expect: Lots of different breakfast choices, including andouille and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese ($3.50), as well as more traditional fruit-filled varieties ($2).There is also a strong cajun influence at the restaurant, where you'll find gumbo ($9) and boudin, a pork sausage.Cajun Belle will be at the Downtown Des Moines Farmers’ Market too.What they're saying: The owner, Zach Hollier, is from Texas, but don't let that fool you. He grew up just 30 minutes away from a bayou, where crawfish and alligators were familiar sights and greatly influenced his cooking.Open: 6:30am to 12:30pm, Monday-Saturday.
JOHNSTON, IA
Axios

Gun control shaping race between Sen. Chuck Grassley and Michael Franken

Buyers of assault weapons should be required to take hands-on training like people who purchase surplus firearms from the U.S. military, Michael Franken, Democratic candidate for Iowa's U.S. Senate seat told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral won Tuesday's Democratic primary and will challenge Sen....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Axios Des Moines

Drake University to convert Holiday Inn Express into dorm

Drake University will convert the former Holiday Inn Express hotel into a college dormitory, according to plans that will be reviewed June 27 by the Des Moines City Council.Catch up fast: The two-story hotel at 1140 24th St. is adjacent to the university's legal clinic and the Drake Diner. It has been owned and leased by the school for more than 25 years.The hotel closed last year and has served as a backup for student isolation housing during the pandemic, according to The Times-Delphic (TD), Drake's student paper.What's happening: Drake is asking DSM to amend a conceptual plan to allow...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines metro city, Norwalk, promotes neighborly porch time

Front Porch Norwalk launches its 2022 series Wednesday from 6pm-8pm.The summer event is a chance for volunteers to host their neighbors on their porch, driveway or lawn for conversation.Why it matters: Strong connections among neighbors is associated with greater personal satisfaction and can help reduce crime, research shows.Catch up fast: The series started five years ago and hundreds of people have since participated, resident Judy Corcoran, a member of the Norwalk Hometown Pride committee, tells Axios.The idea is to counter a trend where fewer people know their neighbors than in past decades, partly because of the absence of front porch space in many modern neighborhoods.Of note: Norwalk's Police Department is a partner of the eventBottom line: It's good to know your neighbors. Corcoran encourages other metro cities to help organize porch events in their communities. A scene from one of last year's Front Porch Norwalk events. Photo courtesy of Judy Corcoran
NORWALK, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
ANKENY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines animal control officers could start wearing body cams

Des Moines animal control officers would wear body cams under a grant application making its way through the U.S. Department of Justice.Why it matters: It's intended to improve evidence quality, which can help protect the public and police.State of play: DSM's police officers have worn cameras for about six years.The technology has proven to be crucial in maintaining public trust and transparency, according to a synopsis of the application submitted to the City Council last month by Police Chief Dana Wingert.Details: The city would purchase 26 more cams under the grant application, with 17 used by animal control and the rest for officers who assist with public safety in the downtown entertainment district.The grant would pay for half of the nearly $17,000 cost.What they're saying: The grant is critical to help expand the department's cam program, Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Wednesday.The U.S. DOJ will announce recipients in September.Of note: Polk County sheriff’s deputies will begin wearing body cams in coming months.It was one of the last metro law enforcement agencies to adopt them.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Drake University clinic aims to help wrongfully-convicted inmates

A legal division at Drake University is taking steps to help some of the most underrepresented clients in the state — wrongfully convicted people.Driving the news: Drake's Wrongful Convictions Clinic is in the process of joining the Innocence Network — a prominent non-profit organization that helps exonerate people using DNA evidence. They'll be able to get more resources to investigate cases and file additional appeals.Why it matters: Iowa has only had 16 exonerations since 1989 — a number Erica Nichols Cook, director of the clinic, believes should be higher, especially with the availability of DNA evidence technology.She teaches Drake law...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Are there secret tunnels under Des Moines' demolished mobile home park?

Developers are on the lookout for secret underground tunnels that may have linked residences of a now demolished mobile home park on the city's south side, Neighborhood Development Corporation director Abbey Gilroy told Axios.State of play: The nearly 70-year-old Oak Hill Mobile Home Park was leveled in the last month to make way for new development. About two dozen households were relocated and a resident of one told Gilroy about the tunnels.Yes, but: The story could be an urban myth. The resident hadn't seen the tunnels, Gilroy said.The alleged location will be further examined when foundation work begins on a housing project later this year, Gilroy added.Of note: The tunnels were allegedly used to escape police or immigration officials, Gilroy said in recounting what she was told by the resident.👻 Thought bubble: This sounds like a storyline for a haunted Halloween attraction or television series.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines superintendent gets $200K vacation payout

Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart's accrued vacation will cost the district nearly $197,000, according to information obtained by Axios through a public records request.State of play: The payout for 1,341 hours is on top of the $307,000 in salary Ahart will receive for the last year of his contract.Other benefits like a car and cell phone allowance and medical insurance will cost the district at least another $121,000, the records show.The payout comes as the district was forced to make $9.4 million in cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1.Catch up fast: Ahart — who was...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

West Des Moines to launch $4 million home improvement program

West Des Moines is launching a home improvement program to beautify properties in the city's oldest neighborhood, Valley Junction, a city official tells Axios.Why it matters: Valley Junction is the most affordable area of the city, making it an important piece to West Des Moines' housing puzzle, says Clyde Evans, the city's community development director. The new program is intended to give an extra boost of $4 million to an area of the city where improvements are most needed, he says.Details: The Historic West Des Moines Housing Fund is a three-year pilot that will match a homeowner's contributions to property improvements by up to $25,000. The program will also offer down payment assistance for new buyers.Plus: The city is planning to make offers to purchase single-family rental properties in "poor or below normal condition" in the neighborhood, with the goal of renovating and selling them to families. What's ahead: Polk County supervisors last week allocated $1 million for the program. The rest will be paid from city allocations and donations, Evans said.The city will start accepting applications July 1. The Historic West Des Moines Housing Fund will provide assistance to homeowners in these areas. Map courtesy of West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
927
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy