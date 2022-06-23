ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in York, NE

York News-Times
 2 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted....

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Ground broken on sports complex that could eventually draw 1 million visitors

LINCOLN — A youth sports organization based in Elkhorn broke ground Thursday on a multimillion-dollar, multi-sports complex that officials project will eventually draw more than 1 million visitors a year.  “We’ll be the second-largest visitor attraction in the State of Nebraska when it’s fully operational,” said Bruce O’Neel, the executive director of the Elkhorn Athletic […] The post Ground broken on sports complex that could eventually draw 1 million visitors appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska projects big winners for “shovel-ready” construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Six Central Nebraska non-profits are getting millions of dollars for so-called “shovel-ready” improvement projects. In a press release Friday, the state Department of Economic Development announced a total of $115 million dollars in grants under a bill passed last year in the Legislature. The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act authorizes use of $100 million in federal ARPA funds and $15 million from the state’s general fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Branting's pitching gem leads SOS Seniors past Twin River

SILVER CREEK - Lots of times during the broadcast of a baseball game on TV, you’ll hear the announcers say, “If you don’t get to him early he settles in and gets tougher as the game goes on.”. After the Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Rebel Seniors put up four runs...
SILVER CREEK, NE
Aurora News Register

Gone Fishin’: local lake assessed for fishery health

It is overcast and cool on the lake at Pioneer Trails Recreation Area on the morning of June 1, as a team from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) readies their equipment: boats, buckets, long handled nets and measuring boards. “I’m not sure what we’re going to find in there,”...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Here’s what you need to know about Tri-Cities fireworks

GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Fourth of July is getting closer and closer. Here’s what you need to know about fireworks rules in the Tri-Cities. Vendors in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney will be allowed to sell fireworks from June 28 through July 4. There are some variations about local times and places:
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Frank, a Pyrenees-husky mix at Capital Humane Society

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s Wednesday again, which means Capital Humane Society brought in another furry friend that’s up for adoption. Frank, a 3-month-old great Pyrenees-husky mix, is one of seven in his litter. For more information on how to adopt a pet, visit Capital Humane Society’s...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska lands legacy recruit, Elkhorn South edge Noonan

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Maverick Noonan on Friday evening. The Elkhorn South defensive lineman is the son of a former Husker Danny Noonan and is ranked as the No. 4 player in Nebraska for the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Noonan is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tiny house takes a tumble on road near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tiny house took a tumble Thursday morning while being hauled by a truck north of Lincoln near Branched Oak Lake. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver was hauling the oversize load without a permit on the West Raymond Road bridge over North Oak Creek around 10:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska football adds Northern Iowa to 2024 schedule

Nebraska football has rounded out its 2024 nonconference schedule with Northern Iowa. FBSchedules.com first reported the schedule addition on Thursday, and The World-Herald later confirmed. The scheduling clearinghouse website on Thursday reported it had obtained from UNI a copy of the single-game contract, in which NU will pay the Panthers...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Seward County man killed in collision with train

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday evening, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened in rural Friend around 5:25 p.m. The investigation revealed that Aaron Rathje was in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup and entered the...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Police Investigating Storage Unit Burglary At Lincoln Business

Lincoln Police were called to Heartland Farm Partners at 5925 North 28th Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon to investigate a burglary. “An employee reported that sometime during the previous week the lock to a portable storage unit was cut and they were missing numerous electronics, speakers, power cords and computer equipment,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: Over-the-counter medication and electrical panels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Schneider Electric is recalling over 1.4 million of its electrical panels. The company says the load center can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards. All purchasers and installers should immediately contact Schneider Electric to have the recalled load centers inspected by trained electricians to...
LINCOLN, NE

