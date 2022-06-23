ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, NH

Federal money could boost state and municipal recycling programs in NH

By Amanda Gokee
laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new grant programs announced by the Environmental Protection Agency in June could help the state and municipalities recycle and reuse more materials, keeping them out of landfills. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin) Brian Patnoe, who runs the transfer station in Lancaster, is tired of seeing materials that...

www.laconiadailysun.com

laconiadailysun.com

Derek Adams: What exactly are benefits of the NH advantage?

The only "New Hampshire advantage" is for well off people. We have the second oldest population in the country, older people move here so their pension, etc., doesn't get taxed away. The property taxes are high, if you lose your house and obviously your land they keep all the money from the auction. That's really harsh when maybe $10,000 was owed. How is that fair? It's like the insane civil forfeiture laws that make it easy for your money and property to be taken without being charged with anything. You're guilty until you prove you're innocent, it's very profitable for various arms of law enforcement. It's also been very abused. Where does all the lottery money go to? The liquor sales money, etc.? The solution to every school, fire department, police department seems to be throw more money at them. It doesn't work, they will never say that they have enough staffing and equipment. The electric company and water company told us to get energy star appliances, conserve water. We did, then they say that aren't making enough money now so they must raise rates. They are bloated and what can we do about it? Say I'm not buying your water or electricity anymore? It really is an unfair and crazy world we live in, good luck out there.
POLITICS
laconiadailysun.com

Ticks are looking for you, are you checking for them?

As the summer weather beckons people outside, Kaitlyn Morse, founder of a citizen-science organization, warns there is likely something creepy waiting for them to draw near: ticks. Morse founded Bebop Labs, which started working in 2018 to fill in gaps related to public health information. The first gap investigated was...
ASHLAND, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Don House: Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton deserve better representation

The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face the people of New Hampshire, and not be distracted by hyper-partisan divisive issues. The state issues that need attention are: an economy that works for all, equitable funding for public education, affordable housing, keeping our environment healthy for future generations, health care, and reproductive rights. I want to see young families attracted to NH instead of moving to other states for opportunities.
BELMONT, NH
St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island opens summer season with Rev. Brad Wolff

MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island in Meredith opens the summer season by welcoming the Rev. Brad Wolff (Evangelical Lutherhan Church) on Sunday, July 3. Brad received degrees from Tufts, Wittenberg University (Master of Divinity), and Notre Dame College (Master of Education). Since retiring from teaching, he has served as pastor, as professor, and in community service. He also officiates high school sports.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Library books available for adoption on July 4

CENTER HARBOR — Gently-used books and movies from the shelves of the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are looking for new homes. On Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Library will offer books, audiobooks, and DVDs up for adoption to bookworms and bibliophiles of all ages. Nearly everything is in like-new condition and perfect for reading on the beach this summer or adding to your family camp. There is no fee to adopt — yes, everything really is free — but donations to support the Library Book Fund are always appreciated.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbara Mason, 91

MOULTONBOROUGH — Barbara Goss Mason, 91, formerly of Swansea, MA, and current resident of Moultonborough, passed away June 19, 2022 in her home. She was surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was the loving wife of the late Thomas Adam Mason. The daughter of the late Milton Murray Goss Sr....
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH

