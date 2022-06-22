ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Might Not Work Out This Time In The Official ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix


If you’re waiting to see the culmination of ‘ Stranger Things ‘ like most of the world, the wait is almost over!

Our group of friends and new villain Vecna will return July 1. Yesterday (June 21), Netflix released the official trailer for Volume 2 of the critically acclaimed horror sci-fi series, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the final two gigantic episodes of the show’s penultimate season.

At the end of Volume 1, we found out that Vecna is actually Henry Creel ( Jamie Campbell Bower ). Creel is a Hawkins boy who became the first test subject in the same government experiment as Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) in the 1950s. Thanks to some first look-photos from Netflix, we got a resolution to another cliffhanger seemingly. The last time we seen Nancy Wheeler ( Natalia Dyer ), she was still inside the Upside Down. It seems that for now, she has survived and made it back to Hawkins.

Eleven is putting forth her best effort to get back to her friends in Hawkins in the trailer, although Brenner doesn’t believe that she’s ready. He thinks she needs more training and states that “Hawkins will fall.” The others are worried about their fate also. Will (Noah Schnapp), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) can all be seen expressing how terrible they feel about their current situation and the potential outcome. The final scenes we see in the trailer show Eleven in front of a huge explosion using her powers in an monumental fight. Whatever insanity will ensue in the fifth and final season, the action displayed in the Season 4 Volume 2 trailer surely will be the cause of it. You can watch the trailer below.

Volume 2 will only include two episodes. The first will be 1 hour and 25 minutes while the second will last 2 hours and 20 minutes. With almost four new hours of content, fans should be more than satisfied with the the answers they’ll get to their questions and the cliffhangers that will lead us into the last season of this epic series created by Matt and Ross Duffer. The first seven episodes of Season 4 broke Netflix’s record for biggest ever premiere weekend and Season 4 is already the No. 1 English-language Netflix season, amassing over 781 million hours viewed as of June 14.

‘Stranger Things’ also stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner) and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens). Additional cast members include Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler), Catherine Curtin (Claudia Henderson), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

Season 4 of the series is produced by by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Curtis Gwinn.

Be sure to tune in when Season 4 Volume 2 premieres on Netflix on July 1. Keep up with everything ‘Stranger Things’ by following the show’s Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

