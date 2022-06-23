ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Williams out of Eastbourne because doubles partner injured

WDBO
 2 days ago
Britain Tennis Eastbourne Serena Williams of the United States and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia speak before playing a point against Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching of Taiwan during their quarterfinal doubles tennis match at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

EASTBOURNE, England — (AP) — Serena Williams’ competitive preparation for Wimbledon will amount to two doubles matches.

A right knee injury to Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said Thursday. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England.

Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild-card entry to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

Jabeur is ranked No. 3 in singles. There was no immediate news about the seriousness of her injury.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ESPN

Madison Keys, Borna Coric withdraw from Wimbledon citing injuries

WIMBLEDON, England -- Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, and Borna Coric withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of injuries. The tournament begins Monday. Keys, an American who was seeded 19th at the All England Club, pulled out because of a hurt abdominal muscle. She was replaced in the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Petra Kvitova insists Wimbledon is a different challenge after Eastbourne title

Petra Kvitova insists Wimbledon will be a “totally different” challenge after surprising herself by storming to glory at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.Kvitova, a two-time winner at SW19, blitzed defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to win the Devonshire Park title for the first time.The 32-year-old had arrived in East Sussex short of form before warming up for the All England Club with a string of convincing victories culminating in a first grass-court final since 2018.Kvitova said it was tough to compare her current shape to when she won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 but admits anything is possible as...
TENNIS
Person
Serena Williams
The Independent

Petra Kvitova claims Eastbourne title with comfortable win over Jelena Ostapenko

Petra Kvitova clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over defending champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Rothesay International.Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova, who lost the 2011 final to Marion Bartoli, controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route to triumphing 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 17 minutes.Eighth seed Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but struggled to deal with the Czech’s booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display.Queen of the seaside 🌊@Petra_Kvitova captures her 29th career singles title, defeating Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in...
TENNIS
#Wimbledon#England#Wta#Grand Slam#Jabeur#The Associated Press
ESPN

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Petra Kvitova advance to Eastbourne semifinals

EASTBOURNE, England -- Beatriz Haddad Maia was given a helping hand in her bid for a third straight grass-court title ahead of Wimbledon. The Brazilian advanced to the semifinals at Eastbourne without hitting a ball Thursday after her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, withdrew because of a right elbow injury. Haddad Maia...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON 2022: Djokovic defends title; Swiatek seeded No. 1

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A glance at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022:. Play begins Monday at what will now be a scheduled 14-day tournament for the first time, because there will be play on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest. There are no night sessions, unlike at the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The women’s singles final is Saturday, July 9; the men’s singles final is Sunday, July 10.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

WIMBLEDON DRAW: Emma Raducanu faces a tricky opener against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck - but avoids unstoppable Iga Swiatek in the top half of the draw, as Andy Murray is paired with Australia's James Duckworth

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are set for a Wimbledon opening-day double bill — but only if the US Open champion can prove her fitness this weekend. Their halves of the draw will play on Monday, but doubts remain over whether Raducanu can take to Centre Court. On Friday...
TENNIS
Tennis
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon draw: Emma Raducanu handed tough first match as Andy Murray faces James Duckworth

Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round at Wimbledon in what was a far from straightforward draw for the US Open champion, while Andy Murray will take on James Duckworth in his opening match after avoiding a seeded opponent. Remarkably, all 17 British players in the main draw avoided a seeded player, even if Raducanu was handed one of the tougher opening assignments on what is the 19-year-old’s first appearance back at Wimbledon since last September’s US Open triumph. Raducanu, who was seeded 10th for the draw, will face Belgian Van Uytvanck, who is an established...
TENNIS
BBC

Eastbourne: Serena Williams & Ons Jabeur withdraw from doubles

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur have withdrawn from the Eastbourne doubles because of a right knee injury to the Tunisian. The American great made her return to tennis this week alongside Jabeur after a year out following an injury. The two had advanced to the semi-finals after winning their first...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams learn first-round opponents

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. British number one Emma Raducanu has been drawn against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in the Wimbledon first round. Two-time champion Andy Murray, who is trying to overcome an abdominal...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Allyson Felix advances, Sha’Carri Richardson out of the 100m on Day 1 of U.S. Track and Field Championships

Dynamic but inconsistent sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be on the U.S. 100m team for World Championships. On the opening night of the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships, Richardson finished 5th in her heat in 11.31, well off her season best of 10.85, and not fast enough to advance to the semifinals. While the Dallas native is still entered in the 200, the early round elimination came as something of a surprise after Richardson finished 2nd at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic in May behind two-time Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.
SPORTS
WDBO

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

