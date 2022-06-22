ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

SCSU Men's Basketball Adds an Assistant Coach

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
St. Cloud State University announced Wednesday morning the hiring of Connor O'Brien as assistant men's basketball coach.

No Wolf Hunting Season in Minnesota Anytime Soon

The Minnesota DNR released a draft of its wolf management plan last week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says this it the first update since the initial plan was enacted in 2001. The plan does include options for hunting and trapping if certain benchmarks are met. Schmitt says the wolf population has to exceed 3,000 animals. The current estimate in Minnesota is at 2,700. Schmitt says he doesn't anticipate a wolf hunt anytime soon based on those numbers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Ranked 2nd Best State in America for Road Trips

I grew up in a road trip family. Every summer we would pack into the car and drive to our destination. Some of my favorites were heading down to Iowa for Nascar races, trips to the North Shore, and the big one we did out to Montana. That one was brutal in a car with no AC in mid-June, but we have lots of fond memories from our time in the car out to the mountains and back.
MINNESOTA STATE
Shopko Optical Acquires Midwest Vision Centers

GREEN BAY, WISC. - Midwest Vision Centers is now part of Shopko Optical. Shopko Optical announced Monday the acquisition of 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. St. Cloud has one of each store, both are located on Division Street.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
'Jackass' Stars Steve-O & Dave England Explore Minnesota

'Jackass' star Dave England joined Steve-O on his 'Bucket List' tour and they decided to make a pit stop in Minnesota to do some exploring. Steve-O made a stop in Duluth on June 16th, 2022. Earlier that same day, he posted to his Instagram: "Look who's on tour with me! It's @daveengland! He's opening my shows the next four nights, through Fargo, ND!"
DULUTH, MN
Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
St. Cloud Hits 100 on Monday, New Record for Date

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud officially hit 100 degrees on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service says we hit triple digits at 3:53 p.m. breaking the old record of 98 degrees for the date set in 1933. The last time we had a 100-degree day in St. Cloud was 11 years ago in 2011. We average less than one a year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A Plan to Help Construction Hiring Needs in Central MN

More than 6,000 jobs are available according to Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says approximately 500 of those jobs are in the construction field. Cruikshank says there are currently limitations for 16 to 18 year old people who'd like to work on construction sites. She says they are looking to local law makers to help them find ways to get young people started in the construction field early because Cruikshank says if the law doesn't allow young people to start until they are 18 they may lose some of that talent to other careers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Is St. Cloud in the Top Five For Worst Crime in the State?

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Free Welding Certification Training Offered At SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- Area residents can get their welding certificate for free. The six to eight week hands-on welding training will provide the skills needed to pursue an entry-level welding position in central Minnesota. The hours will be part-time in the evenings at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Central Minnesota Overnight

A second round of severe thunderstorms moved through the St. Cloud area Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorms warnings for western Stearns, and Todd counties from 10:30 - 11;45, and Todd, Central Stearns and southern Morrison counties until 12:30 a.m. The severe storm that was issued for Central Stearns, Todd and southern Morrison counties was cancelled just prior to 12:30 due to diminished intensity with no new warnings issued.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Slight Chances for Strong Storms Thursday, Friday

UNDATED -- Scattered thunderstorms could develop late Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. A few may become severe with large hail and damaging winds. St. Cloud could actually use some rain. With the rain from Monday night, we've now had .83" so far this month. That's nearly two inches below normal for the month so far.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

