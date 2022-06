This home is fully furnished with all utilities included and is available month-to-month. For more information and pictures about this furnished home please go to:. Savor all the valley of the sun has to offer in this idyllic contemporary two-story home. The interior boasts warm tones, high ceilings, large windows, and endless possibilities of fun - from the game room to the family room. Privacy is paramount in your immaculately landscaped backyard featuring a spacious patio, pool, fire pit, BBQ, and an outdoor dining area, providing an ideal backdrop for entertaining loved ones.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO