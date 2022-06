AVAILABLE IN JUNE!!! - BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY TOWNHOME!!! WHITE CABINETRY THROUGHOUT UNIT! THIS HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. THE LIVING ROOM HAS A FIREPLACE, THERE IS A FORMAL DINING AREA. BLACK APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. BEAUTIFUL PATIO AREA IN THE FRONT OF THE UNIT. GREAT LOCATION! EASY ACCESS TO 101 AND RED MOUNTAIN 202!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO