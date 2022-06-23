Grand Prairie to be reimbursed $200,000 for costs from 2020 plastics factory fire

Nearly two years after a Grand Prairie plastics factory burned in a fire that lasted nearly 24 hours, the manufacturer has agreed to reimburse the city $200,000.

Reports say the city's costs exceeded $235,000 but the Grand Prairie city council has agreed to accept the lower figure.

In August of 2020, the Poly-America factory caught fire, sending up a tower of inky black smoke that could be seen from both downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth.

The fire was so bad that Grand Prairie fire commanders had to call in help from more than a half-dozen other departments including DFW Airport.

