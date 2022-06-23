ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie to be reimbursed $200,000 for costs from 2020 plastics factory fire

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MpFB_0gJZQPfG00

Nearly two years after a Grand Prairie plastics factory burned in a fire that lasted nearly 24 hours, the manufacturer has agreed to reimburse the city $200,000.

Reports say the city's costs exceeded $235,000 but the Grand Prairie city council has agreed to accept the lower figure.

In August of 2020, the Poly-America factory caught fire, sending up a tower of inky black smoke that could be seen from both downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth.

The fire was so bad that Grand Prairie fire commanders had to call in help from more than a half-dozen other departments including DFW Airport.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dempsey Fire in Palo Pinto County Has Consumed 8,000 Acres

A wildfire in Palo Pinto County has consumed thousands of acres and prompted evacuations, authorities say. The fire, dubbed the Dempsey Fire, consumed 8,000 acres by Saturday afternoon in a rural area west of Mineral Wells and was still only 12% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. "All flanks...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Grand Prairie, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Grand Prairie, TX
Business
City
Grand Prairie, TX
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
multihousingnews.com

Tides Equities Buys Fort Worth Community

Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the 274-unit property. Tides Equities has acquired Copper Creek, a 274-unit garden-style community in Fort Worth, Texas, from a private owner. Senior Managing Director Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap arranged the transaction. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property last changed hands...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth expects continued growth even if national economy slows

Although fears of a recession are growing, Fort Worth economic watchers project that the city and Texas will be largely protected from the worst of its effects. Recession fears are fueled by rising oil prices, inflation reaching its highest level in 40 years, and recent interest rate increases in response by the Federal Reserve Board.
FORT WORTH, TX
airwaysmag.com

Airliners International to return to the DFW Area for its 46th Show

CHICAGO – Airliners International is to hold the 2023 Airline History Conference and Collectibles Show in Dallas/Fort Worth, with Airways as one of its main hosts. The organizers of the event announced the dates for next year during its 45th Annual Meeting held in Chicago today by the World Airline Historical Society (WAHS). This year, 200 vendor tables were available for buying, selling, and swapping airline memorabilia.
CHICAGO, IL
timesnewsexpress.com

As Housing Supply Fails to Meet Demand in Dallas, the Rent’s Too Darn High

By now, you probably already feel the pinch. As more and more people move to Texas, the least surprising thing ever is happening in Dallas: Rents are skyrocketing. The Texas Realtors 2021 Relocation Report found that between 537,000 and 582,000 people moved to Texas in 2019, and the state ranked second overall in relocation activity in the same year. But with this influx of new people comes the problem of where they are going to live, and demand is now higher than supply.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie Fire#Plastics#Prairie City#Dfw Airport#The Poly America
fortworthreport.org

Listen: How is Fort Worth handling short-term rental enforcement?

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Brandon Bennett, director of the Code Compliance Department, discusses the role of code compliance in enforcing the current short term rental ordinance, and what residents need to know as the City Council considers a change. This conversation has...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Texas Supreme Court: $30 billion bullet train project has authority to seize land

DALLAS — A divided Texas Supreme Court has given the proposed high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston renewed life, at least on paper. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Texas Central — the Dallas company planning to build the railway — has eminent domain authority. The ruling comes a little more than a week after opponents of the controversial project thought it was dead after Texas Central's CEO resigned, leaving the company without any top management.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
fortworthreport.org

‘We probably need to step back’ : Fort Worth Council members question staff proposal for $28 million in stimulus spending

Council member Gyna Bivens put it bluntly: “What are we doing here?”. Bivens represents east Fort Worth, where flooding regularly traps cars and leads to water rescues, she said. Bivens asked that question to city staff because she wants federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for infrastructure improvements that could save lives.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Boater missing in Dallas, swimmer drowns in Joe Pool Lake

DALLAS - Dallas police divers are looking for a man who jumped out of a boat into Lake Ray Hubbard. Around midnight, someone called to report the man had jumped into the water near Interstate 30 and never resurfaced. Police officers and firefighters from Dallas and Garland spent three hours...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy