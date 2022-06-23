ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FedEx Earning Preview: Package Growth Forecast, Activist Changes In Focus Under New CEO

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKNzr_0gJZMXIY00

FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report shares edged lower Thursday ahead of the package delivery group's fourth quarter earnings after the close of trading and the first under new CEO Raj Subramaniam.

FedEx, which has been under pressure from activist investors at D.E. Shaw Group following the retirement of founder and former CEO Fred Smith earlier this year, is expected to see its bottom line for the three months ending in May rise 37.1% from last year to $6.87 per share, with revenues up 8.6% to just over $24.5 billion.

FedEx reiterated its full year profit forecast in March, guiding investors to earnings in the region of $20.50 to $21.50 per share, following a modestly weaker-than-expected fiscal third quarter.

The group should see labor issues subsiding from last year's post-pandemic shortage, relieving at least some pressure on profit and operating margins. Higher fuel costs, however, as well as the broader slowdown in global economic growth could clip overall package volumes.

"Since FedEx’s last earnings report in mid-March, the growth outlook for the global economy has been downgraded," said Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Jairam Nathah, who carries a neutral rating with a $230 price target on the stock. "More specifically to FedEx, key drivers include a longer lockdown in Shanghai and a shift in US consumer spending towards services from goods."

"We are also concerned of any normalization in international freight yields, if trade activity slows down and passenger airline capacity returns," he added.

FedEx shares were marked 0.75% lower in early Thursday trading to change hands at $227.31 each.

Last week, the group pledged to add three new members to its board of directors while reducing its planned capex-to-revenue targets in order to return more cash to investors and aligning executive pay more closely to shareholder returns.

FedEx also boosted its quarterly dividend by more than 53%, to $1.15 per share, sending the stock on his highest single-day gain, in percentage terms, since the mid-1980s.

Founder and former CEO Smith, 77, was replaced by chief operating officer Raj Subramaniam in late March.

Subramaniam, a long-time FedEx executive who has toiled in the group's complicated supply chain, will assumed CEO duties on June 1.

The 54-year-old Subramaniam faces many of the same challenges in his new role as investors look for profit margin improvement in FedEx's Ground division, which continues to lag rival United Parcel Service UPS amid rising labor and transport fuel costs.

"We expect prudent conservatism with (fiscal year 2023) guidance assumptions consistent with a recently lowered macro outlook," said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Todd Fowler, who carries an 'overweight' rating with a $300 price target on FedEx. "However, we estimate costs associated with elevated wages and network inefficiencies potentially represented as much as $5.00 per share of year-on-year headwinds in (fiscal year 2022).

"While a portion of these headwinds may persist in the form of higher wages, our view is pandemic-related headwinds should subside, which, along with yield initiatives, should more than offset macro pressure," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Shares Of FedEx Are Trading Higher Today

FedEx FDX shares are trading higher after the company issued FY23 guidance above estimates, offsetting worse-than-expected fourth quarter sales results. FedEx reported quarterly earnings of $6.87 per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $24.40 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $24.57 billion by 0.69%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United Parcel Service UPS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Fowler
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Stock Leads Bank Gains As Fed Stress Tests Boost Dividend Bets

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report, JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JP Morgan Chase & Co. Report and Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corporation Report traded higher Friday after the Federal Reserve said that all of the nation's largest banks could weather a severe shock to the U.S. economy in an assessment that will allow them to boost shareholder returns over the coming year.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Unusual Option Activity in ZenDesk 1 Day Before Buyout

Market Rebellion’s Unusual Option Activity service identified a massive, bullish purchase of call options yesterday, June 23rd. A trader spent more than $166,000 on 2,300 far out-of-the-money ZenDesk calls at the $70-strike, bought well above the open interest of just 360 contracts. At the time, (ZEN) - Get Zendesk...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Freight#Fedex Corporation#Fedex Ground#Board Of Directors#Fedex Corporation Report#D E Shaw Group#Daiwa Capital Markets
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Chevron And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. After weeks of pain, investors got some relief this week as the three major indices saw a strong bounce. The Dow Industrials gained 5.4% while the S&P 500 was up 6.4%, the biggest weekly advances for the indexes since late May. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, roared back with a gain of 7.5%, its best week since March.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Zendesk Stock Soars On $10.2 Billion Hellman & Friedman-Lead Private Equity Takeover Bid

Zendesk (ZEN) - Get Zendesk Inc. Report shares soared higher Friday after the customer service software group agreed to a $10.2 billion takeover from private equity investors. An investor group lead by Hellman & Friedman and Permira said they will pay $77.50 per share for the San Francisco-based group, a 34% to yesterday's closing price on the New York Stock Exchange. The company went public in 2014 at a price of $9 per share.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Inflation Wallops Consumer Budgets

Inflation is roaring, with consumer prices soaring 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. It’s no great surprise that this surge is having an impact on consumer spending. Indeed, inflation is forcing 85% of Americans to change their buying habits, according to a Forbes Advisor survey.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

United Is Still Cutting Flights, But This Could Help

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings Inc. Report is gearing up for a rough summer as it cuts its flight schedule at its East Coast hub. Pilot shortages have been blamed for the slew of cancellations summer travelers have had to endure during the busiest traveling season. This...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Binance CEO: Blockchain Industry Showed 'Tremendous Resilience'

Changpeng "CZ" Zhao still sees possibilities amidst the ruins. The founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, shared his thoughts about the current battered state of the sector in a statement posted on Twitter on June 23. 'Tremendous Resilience'. "So far, I believe the blockchain...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Clorox Makes Morningstar List of Stocks to Beat Volatility

Stocks have been nothing if not volatile this year, and with good reason. “Investors today are concerned about rising interest rates, hot inflation, and economic uncertainty,” Susan Dziubinski, director of content for Morningstar.com, wrote in a commentary. “During tumultuous times, some investors may be looking for stocks that are...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Carnival, BlackBerry + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report a quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares fell 0.2% to $9.63 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation FDX reported in-line earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Aluminum Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, AMD, Starbucks, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Ford

Alcoa Corp AA might not have been the talk among financial news outlets over the past year, but bullish traders and investors didn’t need the support. Since June 2021, Alcoa stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular electric vehicle, tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Ford Motor Company F.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy