Click here to read the full article. Jose Flores Jr. dreamed of being a police officer because he wanted to protect people. But the 10-year-old’s life was cut short when he, 18 of his classmates, and two teachers were killed in the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School. Now, Jose’s uncle, Christopher Salazar, tells Rolling Stone he is looking to uphold his nephew’s legacy of wanting to protect others by holding law enforcement to account for the failures he says he witnessed during the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Salazar was among the group of parents and other loved ones who...

UVALDE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO