March 29, 1943 ~ June 16, 2022 (age 79) Carol was born on March 29, 1943, in Williamsport, PA to George and Dorothy Thatcher. She was the eldest of three children. The family traveled frequently due to George’s Naval career. She spoke fondly of childhood memories living in Guam and San Diego. The family moved to Kansas when she was in high school and that’s where she met Armond Teasley. They married in 1960. Two boys were born to this union, Greg Alan Teasley and Marc Eugene Teasley. Later when the marriage ended, she moved to Ponca City, OK where she met and married her soul mate Max Eugene Albers and Melissa Jo Albers was born in this union. The family resided in Ponca City and then moved to Kildare, where Max grew up. They lived there for 27 years before Max passed away. Carol continued to live in the residence.

