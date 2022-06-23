ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan teacher goes viral on TikTok after sweet retirement send-off from students

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an emotional walk out of Northview High School for Sheridan Steelman, and the moment has since gone viral after bring shared on TikTok. “I thought it would be fun to reach the 50-year mark,” Steelman, 72, told Fox News Digital from Italy, where she’s on a vacation postponed two...

Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Michigan State
Michigan Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Tracey Folly

My mother's retirement from Walmart was a sad day for her coworkers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother decided to retire from Walmart at the age of sixty-two, she started counting down how many days she had left to work before she could hang up her smock for good. She said the days flew by as fast as an out-of-control freight train.
