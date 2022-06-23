Trane Technologies Announces Sponsorship of the Science Museum of Minnesota’s KAYSC STEM Freedom School
DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) has provided the Science Museum of Minnesota with over $280,000 to support the Kitty Andersen Youth Science Center (KAYSC) STEM Freedom School. The donation will complete the funding needed for the KAYSC’s summer program combining the Science Museum’s innovative approach to STEM education...www.vishwadha.news
