Science

Coral Sr/Ca records provide realistic representation of eastern Indian Ocean cooling during extreme positive Indian Ocean Dipole events

By Miriam Pfeiffer
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme positive Indian Ocean Dipole (pIOD) events are amplified by non-linear ocean"“atmosphere interactions and are characterized by pronounced cooling in the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean. These non-linear feedbacks are not adequately represented in historical products of sea surface temperatures that underestimate the magnitude of extreme pIOD events. Here, we present a...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Three families of Asgard archaeal viruses identified in metagenome-assembled genomes

Asgardarchaeota harbour many eukaryotic signature proteins and are widely considered to represent the closest archaeal relatives of eukaryotes. Whether similarities between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes extend to their viromes remains unknown. Here we present 20"‰metagenome-assembled genomes of Asgardarchaeota from deep-sea sediments of the basin off the Shimokita Peninsula, Japan. By combining a CRISPR spacer search of metagenomic sequences with phylogenomic analysis, we identify three family-level groups of viruses associated with Asgard archaea. The first group, verdandiviruses, includes tailed viruses of the class Caudoviricetes (realm Duplodnaviria); the second, skuldviruses, consists of viruses with predicted icosahedral capsids of the realm Varidnaviria; and the third group, wyrdviruses, is related to spindle-shaped viruses previously identified in other archaea. More than 90% of the proteins encoded by these viruses of Asgard archaea show no sequence similarity to proteins encoded by other known viruses. Nevertheless, all three proposed families consist of viruses typical of prokaryotes, providing no indication of specific evolutionary relationships between viruses infecting Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Verdandiviruses and skuldviruses are likely to be lytic, whereas wyrdviruses potentially establish chronic infection and are released without host cell lysis. All three groups of viruses are predicted to play important roles in controlling Asgard archaea populations in deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Archiving the genomic and genetic resources of glaciers

The Tibetan glacier genome and gene catalog includes 3,241 metagenome-assembled or cultured genomes spanning 30 phyla and over 25 million genes encoding non-redundant proteins. This catalog provides a wealth of resources for archiving glacier microbial diversity and bioprospecting for bioactive compounds, as well as a platform for global comparison of glacier microbiomes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Current#Coral Bleaching#Coral Island#Ocean Dynamics#Sst
Nature.com

The timing of unprecedented hydrological drought under climate change

Droughts that exceed the magnitudes of historical variation ranges could occur increasingly frequently under future climate conditions. However, the time of the emergence of unprecedented drought conditions under climate change has rarely been examined. Here, using multimodel hydrological simulations, we investigate the changes in the frequency of hydrological drought (defined as abnormally low river discharge) under high and low greenhouse gas concentration scenarios and existing water resource management measures and estimate the time of the first emergence of unprecedented regional drought conditions centered on the low-flow season. The times are detected for several subcontinental-scale regions, and three regions, namely, Southwestern South America, Mediterranean Europe, and Northern Africa, exhibit particularly robust results under the high-emission scenario. These three regions are expected to confront unprecedented conditions within the next 30 years with a high likelihood regardless of the emission scenarios. In addition, the results obtained herein demonstrate the benefits of the lower-emission pathway in reducing the likelihood of emergence. The Paris Agreement goals are shown to be effective in reducing the likelihood to the unlikely level in most regions. However, appropriate and prior adaptation measures are considered indispensable when facing unprecedented drought conditions. The results of this study underscore the importance of improving drought preparedness within the considered time horizons.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron lineages BA.4 and BA.5 in South Africa

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Three lineages (BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3) of the SARS-CoV-2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indonesia
Indonesia
Science
Science
Nature.com

Removing carbon dioxide: first, do no harm

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, Massachusetts, USA. Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, Massachusetts, USA. Climate-intervention strategies to durably remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere must have no harmful ecological consequences. We have therefore drawn up a set of guiding principles...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Evaporative water loss of 1.42 million global lakes

The evaporative loss from global lakes (natural and artificial) is a critical component of the terrestrial water and energy balance. However, the evaporation volume of these water bodies-from the spatial distribution to the long-term trend-is as of yet unknown. Here, using satellite observations and modeling tools, we quantified the evaporation volume from 1.42 million global lakes from 1985 to 2018. We find that the long-term average lake evaporation is 1500"‰Â±"‰150"‰km3 yearâˆ’1 and it has increased at a rate of 3.12"‰km3 yearâˆ’1. The trend attributions include an increasing evaporation rate (58%), decreasing lake ice coverage (23%), and increasing lake surface area (19%). While only accounting for 5% of the global lake storage capacity, artificial lakes (i.e., reservoirs) contribute 16% to the evaporation volume. Our results underline the importance of using evaporation volume, rather than evaporation rate, as the primary index for assessing climatic impacts on lake systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: "Steller's sea cow uncertain history illustrates importance of ecological context when interpreting demographic histories from genomes"

Replying to A. A. Campos et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31381-6 (2022) A Matters Arising article raised concerns about the interpretation of our findings reported in our recent publication on the Steller's sea cow (Hydrodamalis gigas) nuclear genome1. After careful consideration of the criticism, we maintain our main conclusion that this marine mammal started to become extinct at a period significantly preceding the arrival the first Paleolithic humans in the Bering Sea region. This conclusion is supported not only by genomic analysis but also by the small number of Steller's sea cow bones that were excavated in prehistorical archeological sites along the North Pacific coast line2,3,4,5.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A high-resolution climate simulation dataset for the past 540 million years

The Phanerozoic Eon has witnessed considerable changes in the climate system as well as abundant animals and plant life. Therefore, the evolution of the climate system in this Eon is worthy of extensive research. Only by studying climate changes in the past can we understand the driving mechanisms for climate changes in the future and make reliable climate projections. Apart from observational paleoclimate proxy datasets, climate simulations provide an alternative approach to investigate past climate conditions of the Earth, especially for long time span in the deep past. Here we perform 55 snapshot simulations for the past 540 million years, with a 10-million-year interval, using the Community Earth System Model version 1.2.2 (CESM1.2.2). The climate simulation dataset includes global distributions of monthly surface temperatures and precipitation, with a 1Â° horizontal resolution of 0.9Â°"‰Ã—"‰1.25Â° in latitude and longitude. This open access climate dataset is useful for multidisciplinary research, such as paleoclimate, geology, geochemistry, and paleontology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Industry perspectives on the global use of validated blood pressure measuring devices

A group of experts from reputable blood pressure measuring device (BPMD) manufacturers was invited to provide industry perspectives on the global use of validated BPMD. The authors support the recommendations of (1) using the consolidated universal ISO 81060-2:2018 in all future validation studies to ensure consistent and trustworthy quality standards; (2) validation studies to be led by investigators independent from the manufacturer; (3) validation study results to be published in peer-reviewed journals with an independent investigator as the corresponding author; and (4) validated BPMDs to be listed on validated device registries such as STRIDE BP, Validated Device Listing (VDL), and others that are backed by acknowledged scientific associations. The authors call for public awareness of the existence of legally marketed consumer BPMDs that lack sufficient evidence of clinical accuracy. Other important issues and future considerations were discussed, including the need: for awareness building and promoting the use of validated BPMDs among practitioners; to identify a non-mercury sphygmomanometer based reference device to validate BPMDs; to include all cuffs available for use with each BPMD in the validation study; for the promotion of validation studies for special patient populations; for validated wrist BPMDs as an alternative for some patients; for technical innovations to help reduce limitations related to the human aspect of validation studies; for validation of cuffless BPMDs; for validation through equivalency to validated base models; and to use validated BPMD in remote patient monitoring programs. A future collaborative to find solutions to support the use of validated BPMD is envisaged.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Unprecedented frequency of mitochondrial introns in colonial bilaterians

Animal mitogenomes are typically devoid of introns. Here, we report the largest number of mitochondrial introns ever recorded from bilaterian animals. Mitochondrial introns were identified for the first time from the phylum Bryozoa. They were found in four species from three families (Order Cheilostomatida). A total of eight introns were found in the complete mitogenome of Exechonella vieirai, and five, 17 and 18 introns were found in the partial mitogenomes of Parantropora penelope, Discoporella cookae and Cupuladria biporosa, respectively. Intron-encoded protein domains reverse transcriptase and intron maturase (RVT-IM) were identified in all species. Introns in E. vieirai and P. penelope had conserved Group II intron ribozyme domains V and VI. Conserved domains were lacking from introns in D. cookae and C. biporosa, preventing their further categorization. Putative origins of metazoan introns were explored in a phylogenetic context, using an up-to-date alignment of mitochondrial RVT-IM domains. Results confirmed previous findings of multiple origins of annelid, placozoan and sponge RVT-IM domains and provided evidence for common intron donor sources across metazoan phyla. Our results corroborate growing evidence that some metazoans with regenerative abilities (i.e. placozoans, sponges, annelids and bryozoans) are susceptible to intron integration, most likely via horizontal gene transfer.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Cost of stay and characteristics of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons

JoaquÃn CayÃ³n-de las CuevasÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1027-97178,9,. Delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) is characteristic of pathologies associated with ageing, loss of functional capacity and dependence such as stroke. The aims of this study were to describe the costs and characteristics of cases of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) compared with cases of bed-blocking (BB) for other reasons and to assess the relationship between the length of total stay (LOS) with patient characteristics and the context of care. A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at a high complexity public hospital in Northern Spain (2007"“2015). 443 stroke patients presented with BB. Delayed discharge increased LOS by approximately one week. The median age was 79.7Â years, significantly higher than in cases of BB for other reasons. Patients with stroke and BB are usually older patients, however, when younger patients are affected, their length of stay is longer in relation to the sudden onset of the problem and the lack of adequate functional recovery resources or residential facilities for intermediate care.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alignment of the attitude of teleoperators with that of a semi-autonomous android

Studies on social robots that can communicate with humans are increasingly important. In particular, semi-aautonomous robots have shown potential for practical applications in which robot autonomy and human teleoperation are jointly used to accomplish difficult tasks. However, it is unknown how the attitude represented in the autonomous behavior of the robots affects teleoperators. Previous studies reported that when humans play a particular role, their attitudes align with that role. The teleoperators of semi-autonomous robots also play the role given to the robots and may assimilate their autonomous expression. We hypothesized that the attitude of teleoperators may align with that of robots through teleoperation. To verify this, we conducted an experiment with conditions under which a participant operated a part of the body of an android robot that autonomously expressed a preferential attitude toward a painting and a condition under which they did not. Experimental results demonstrated that the preferential attitude of participants who teleoperated the android aligned statistically significantly more with that of the robot in comparison to those who did not teleoperate it, thereby supporting our hypothesis. This finding is novel regarding attitude change in teleoperators of semi-autonomous robots and can support the implementation of effective human-robot collaboration systems.
TECHNOLOGY

