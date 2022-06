Arness Lawson (G / Pickerington North / 2025): Probably the fastest player end-to-end during the evening, Lawson has gotten stronger since we last saw him and his confidence level is soaring through the Columbus skyline right now. Lawson’s ability to finish at the rim was next level; dropping some soft lay-ups off the glass, hitting floaters in traffic and even tossed down a dunk during one game. His handle was on display as well, being able to break down defenders and get to wherever he wants to on the court. Arness showed that he is ready to step in the light as the primary ball handler for the Panthers this season after so many upperclassmen departures.

