A young Zachary “zekken” Patrone could often be found with a Wii remote tightly gripped in his hand, assuming the position as if the controller were a bowling ball. He was trying to beat his father in a game of Wii Sports bowling, and the majority of the time, he lost. Sometimes he would get frustrated or cry, but his parents were always there to make sure he was OK.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO